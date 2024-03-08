Almanac - Friday March 8, 2024

Today Friday, 8th of March of 2024,

March 8 is the 67th day of the year

298 days remain until the end of the year

10 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:29:55 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:11:52 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:20:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.2°F

The first low tide was at 2:40 am at 2.21 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:33 am at 6.43 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:26 pm at -1.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:08 pm at 5.26 feet

Moon: 5.3%

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon Sunday March 10, 2024 at 1:00 am

That will be the beginning of Ramadan

Today is International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day! Its origins trace back to protests in the U.S. and Europe to honor and fight for the political rights for working women.

One event in 1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

Today is also…

Girls Write Now Day

International Women's Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Be Nasty Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Proofreading Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this very special day with these heroes in Women’s History….

Selma Fraiberg was born today in 1915. She pursued groundbreaking studies of infant psychiatry and normal child development, and wrote The Magic Years, a classic translated into 10 languages.

Lilia Ann Abron, an entrepreneur and chemical engineer, was born today in 1945. She was the first African American woman to earn a PhD in chemical engineering.

Monica Helms, a transgender activist, author, and veteran of the United States Navy, was born today in 1951. She was also the creator of the Trans* Pride Flag.

1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)

Charlotte Elizabeth Whitton OC CBE (March 8, 1896 – January 25, 1975) was a Canadian feminist and mayor of Ottawa. She was the first woman mayor of a major city in Canada, serving from 1951 to 1956 and again from 1960 to 1964.

1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)

Addie L. Wyatt (née Cameron; March 8, 1924 – March 28, 2012) was a leader in the United States Labor movement and a civil rights activist. Wyatt is known for being the first African-American woman elected international vice president of a major labor union, the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union. Wyatt began her career in the union in the early 1950s and advanced in leadership. In 1975, with the politician Barbara Jordan, she was the first African-American woman named by Time magazine as Person of the Year.

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010

1985 – Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher

Maria Karoliina Ohisalo (born 8 March 1985) is a Finnish politician and researcher who served as Minister of the Interior between 2019 and 2021. The former chair of the Green League, she has been a Member of Finland’s Parliament since 2019.

Also on this day in history….

1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

1917 – The United States Senate votes to limit filibusters by adopting the cloture rule.

1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production

1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.

2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

Today’s birthdays also include….

Ina Boyle (1899-1967) Irish composer (Glencree; The Magic Harp), born in Bushey Park, County Wicklow, Ireland

1924 Judy Johnson [Betty Bonney], American singer (Your Show of Shows; "How Little We Know"), born in Bridgeport, Connecticut

1943 Gayla Peevey, American singer ("I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas"), and songwriter, born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1948 Little Peggy March [Margaret Battavio], American pop vocalist ("I Will Follow Him"), born in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

1954 Cheryl Baker, British rock vocalist (Bucks Fizz - "My Camera Never Lies"), and TV presenter, born in Bethnal Green, London, England

1972 Angie Hart, Australian pop singer ("Tingly"), born in Adelaide, Australia

1973 Anneke van Giersbergen, Dutch rock singer-songwriter, and guitarist (The Gathering), born in Sint-Michielsgestel, Netherlands

1975 Peggy Zina [Panagiota-Calliope Chrysicopoulou], Greek pop and modern laika singer, and piano player, born in Athens, Greece

1985 Ewa Sonnet, Polish model and pop singe, born in Rybnik, Poland

1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908)

1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)

1858 – Ida Hunt Udall, American diarist and homesteader (d. 1915)

1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1907 – Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998

1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1921 – Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)

1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)

1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)

1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer (d. 2023)

1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach

1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper

1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)

1944 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter

1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2023)

1948 – Peggy March, American singer-songwriter

1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)

1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer

1956 – Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)

1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Lester Holt, American journalist

1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress

1968 – Shawn Mullins, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Andrea Parker, American actress

1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Kat Von D, American tattoo artist and model

1987 – Milana Vayntrub, Uzbekistani-American actress and comedian

1990 – Kristinia DeBarge, American singer-songwriter and actress

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer

1997 – Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player