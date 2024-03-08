© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Friday March 8, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:47 AM PST
Female Peacekeepers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) march during the celebrations to mark International Women's Day held in Mogadishu on March 08, 2019.
Female Peacekeepers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) march during the celebrations to mark International Women's Day held in Mogadishu on March 08, 2019.

Today Friday, 8th of March of 2024,

March 8 is the 67th day of the year

298 days remain until the end of the year

10 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:29:55 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:11:52 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:20:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.2°F

The first low tide was at 2:40 am at 2.21 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:33 am at 6.43 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:26 pm at -1.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:08 pm at 5.26 feet

Moon: 5.3%

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon Sunday March 10, 2024 at 1:00 am

That will be the beginning of Ramadan

Today is International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day! Its origins trace back to protests in the U.S. and Europe to honor and fight for the political rights for working women.

One event in 1917International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

Today is also…

Girls Write Now Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Be Nasty Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Proofreading Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this very special day with these heroes in Women’s History….

Selma Fraiberg was born today in 1915. She pursued groundbreaking studies of infant psychiatry and normal child development, and wrote The Magic Years, a classic translated into 10 languages.

Lilia Ann Abron, an entrepreneur and chemical engineer, was born today in 1945. She was the first African American woman to earn a PhD in chemical engineering.

Monica Helms, a transgender activist, author, and veteran of the United States Navy, was born today in 1951. She was also the creator of the Trans* Pride Flag.

1896Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)

Charlotte Elizabeth Whitton OC CBE (March 8, 1896 – January 25, 1975) was a Canadian feminist and mayor of Ottawa. She was the first woman mayor of a major city in Canada, serving from 1951 to 1956 and again from 1960 to 1964.

1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)
Addie L. Wyatt (née Cameron; March 8, 1924 – March 28, 2012) was a leader in the United States Labor movement and a civil rights activist. Wyatt is known for being the first African-American woman elected international vice president of a major labor union, the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union. Wyatt began her career in the union in the early 1950s and advanced in leadership. In 1975, with the politician Barbara Jordan, she was the first African-American woman named by Time magazine as Person of the Year.

1985Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher
Maria Karoliina Ohisalo (born 8 March 1985) is a Finnish politician and researcher who served as Minister of the Interior between 2019 and 2021. The former chair of the Green League, she has been a Member of Finland’s Parliament since 2019.

 

 

Also on this day in history….

1702Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

 

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

 

1917 – The United States Senate votes to limit filibusters by adopting the cloture rule.

 

1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production

 

1979Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.

 

2021International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

 

Today’s birthdays also include….

 

Ina Boyle (1899-1967) Irish composer (Glencree; The Magic Harp), born in Bushey Park, County Wicklow, Ireland

 

1924 Judy Johnson [Betty Bonney], American singer (Your Show of Shows; "How Little We Know"), born in Bridgeport, Connecticut

 

1943 Gayla Peevey, American singer ("I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas"), and songwriter, born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

 

1948 Little Peggy March [Margaret Battavio], American pop vocalist ("I Will Follow Him"), born in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

 

1954 Cheryl Baker, British rock vocalist (Bucks Fizz - "My Camera Never Lies"), and TV presenter, born in Bethnal Green, London, England

 

1972 Angie Hart, Australian pop singer ("Tingly"), born in Adelaide, Australia

 

1973 Anneke van Giersbergen, Dutch rock singer-songwriter, and guitarist (The Gathering), born in Sint-Michielsgestel, Netherlands

 

1975 Peggy Zina [Panagiota-Calliope Chrysicopoulou], Greek pop and modern laika singer, and piano player, born in Athens, Greece

 

1985 Ewa Sonnet, Polish model and pop singe, born in Rybnik, Poland

1836Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908)

1841Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)

1858Ida Hunt Udall, American diarist and homesteader (d. 1915)

1892Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1902Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1907Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998

1910Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1911Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1918Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1921Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)

1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)

1931John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)

1935George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1937Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer (d. 2023)

1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach

1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper

1943Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1944Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter

1945Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2023)

1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)

1951Dianne Walker, American tap dancer

1956Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)

1958Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959Lester Holt, American journalist

1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1961Camryn Manheim, American actress

1968 – Shawn Mullins, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Andrea Parker, American actress

1972Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Kat Von D, American tattoo artist and model

1987Milana Vayntrub, Uzbekistani-American actress and comedian

1990Kristinia DeBarge, American singer-songwriter and actress

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1994Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer

1997Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player

