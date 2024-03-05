© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday March 5, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:58 AM PST
Film Reels And Clapper Board
Public Domain Photos and FREE Wallpapers
Film Reels And Clapper Board

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of March of 2024,

March 5 is the 64th day of the year

301 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:34:17 am

and sunset will be at 6:08:57 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide was at 5:25 am at 5.7 feet

The first low tide will be at 1:05 pm at -0.28 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:32 pm at 4.42 feet

Moonset will be at 12:35 pm this afternoon

and Moonrise will be early tomorrow morning at 4:24 am

The Moon is currently 30.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 10th of March of 2024 at 1:00 am

Today is

Multiple Personality Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Potty Dance Day

National Poutine Day

National Sportsmanship Day

Peace Corps Day

Reel Film Day

Unique Names Day

Today is also…

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

St Piran's Day in Cornwall, England

 

On this day in Women’s History….

 

The Fifth of March is a 1993 novel about the Boston Massacre (of March 5, 1770, pre-Revolutionary War) by historian and author Ann Rinaldi

 

Born on this day in the year 1871Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian anti-war activist, economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

 

Born on this day in 1882Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960) She’s been arrested for demonstrating for a Womens right to vote in Britain and she was editor of the magazine The Freewoman

 

Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, was born today in 1885. She found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919 and researched the African sleeping sickness.

 

Geraldyn Cobb, an aviation pioneer, was born today in 1931. She was part of the "Mercury 13," a group of women selected to undergo physiological screening tests at the same time as the original Mercury Seven astronauts, as part of a private, non-NASA program.

 

Also on this day in history….

1616Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published

1836Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, the .34-caliber.

1946Cold War: Winston Churchill coins the phrase "Iron Curtain" in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

1974Yom Kippur War: Israeli forces withdraw from the west bank of the Suez Canal.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1637Jan van der Heyden, Dutch painter and engineer (d. 1712)

1723Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1871Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1882Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1887Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1935Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist

1937Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1939Samantha Eggar, English actress

1947Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Robin Hobb, American author

1953Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1955Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1956Adriana Barraza, Mexican actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1957 – Ray Suarez, American journalist and author

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1959Talia Balsam, American actress

1963Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Senegalese-French rapper

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1973 – Špela Pretnar, Slovenian skier

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1975Jolene Blalock, American model and actress

1977Taismary Agüero, Cuban-Italian volleyball player

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1981 – Karolina Wydra, Polish-American actress and model

1987Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player

1988Jovana Brakočević, Serbian volleyball player

1994Daria Gavrilova, Russian-Australian tennis player

1996Taylor Hill, American model

1997Milena Venega, Cuban rower

1999 – Yeri, South Korean singer and actress

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
