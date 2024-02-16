Almanac - Friday February 16, 2024

Today is Friday, the 16th of February of 2024

February 16 is the 47th day of the year

319 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:58:20 am

and sunset will be at 5:50:32 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 15 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide was at 3:19 am at 6.14 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:45 am at 3.95 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:38 pm at 3.95 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:58 pm at 2.89 feet

The Moon is currently 49.2% visible

We are in the First Quarter phase

The Moon set this morning at 1:01 am

and will rise at 10:52 am

Today is….

NATIONAL NO ONE EATS ALONE DAY

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Friday Fish Fry Day

International Syrah Day

National Almond Day

National Caregivers Day

National Innovation Day

National Tartar Sauce Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Tim Tam Day

Today is also….

Kyoto Protocol Day

as it was on this day in 2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong Il's birthday, b.1941-d.2011) (North Korea)

Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrate the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918 (Lithuania)

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day (Alaska) She was a Tlingit Civil Rights leader. Because of her work, and the work of so many others, On this day in 1945 – The Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, was signed into law.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your birthday with these notable people in Black History…

James Baskett, the first male African American to win an Academy Award, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 16, 1904. He played the leading role in Disney’s Song Of The South.

The actor LeVar Burton was born on this day. February 16, 1957 in Germany. Burton’s mother raised him and his two sisters in Sacramento, California.

Tracy Marrow, better known as Ice T was born on February 16, 1958 in Newark, New Jersey.

Adama Barrow is the third and current president of Gambia. Barrow was born on February 16, 1965, in Mankamang Kunda, British Gambia (Gambia), two days before Gambia achieved independence from the United Kingdom.

1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper

1990 – The Weeknd, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

Also on this day in Black History….

Feb 16, 1951 New York City Council passed bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

Feb 16, 1923 On this day Bessie Smith makes her first recording, "Down Hearted Blues," which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.

Feb 16, 1857 Frederick Douglass elected President of Freedman Bank and Trust.

Feb 16, 1970 Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis in the second round of their New York fight and became the world heavyweight boxing champion.

also on this day in history…

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.

Also Born on this day….

1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (d. 1282)

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist and actor (d. 1978)

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945)

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (d. 2014)

1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (d. 1996)

1989 – Elizabeth Olsen, American actress