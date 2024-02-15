Almanac - Thursday February 15, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 15th of February of 2024,

February 15 is the 46th day of the year

320 days remain until the end of the year

32 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:59:31 am

and sunset will be at 5:49:28 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

That’s 2 minutes and 14 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F

The first high tide was at 2:31 am at 6.19 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at 0.57 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:51 pm at 4.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:50 pm at 2.33 feet

The Moon is currently 38.4% visible

Waxing Crescent

Moonrise will be at 10:17 am this morning

The Moon sets early tomorrow morning at 1:01 am

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow morning at 7:01 am

Today is…

Annoy Squidward Day

National Clementine Day

National Gumdrop Day

National Hippo Day

National I Want Butterscotch Day

Singles Awareness Day

St. Skeletor's Day

Today is also…

Remember the Maine Day

on this day 1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing about 274 of the ship's roughly 354 crew.The disaster pushes the United States to declare war on Spain

Susan B. Anthony Day

Born on this day in 1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist (d. 1906)

National Flag of Canada Day

as it was in 1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

The ENIAC Day

as it was on this day in 1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

International Duties Memorial Day in Russia

John Frum Day in Vanuatu

Liberation Day in Afghanistan

Parinirvana Day, in Mahayana Buddhism

Statehood Day in Serbia

Total Defence Day in Singapore

On this day in Black History….

Feb 15, 1804 The New Jersey Legislature approved a law calling for "gradual" emancipation of African Americans. In so doing, New Jersey became the last Northern state to outlaw slavery.

Feb 15, 1848 Sarah Roberts barred from white school in Boston. Her father, Benjamin Roberts, filed the first school integration suit on her behalf.

Feb 15, 1964 Louis Armstrong's "Hello Dolly" recording becomes his first and only number one record

The singer Nat King Cole, the name he was born with Nathaniel Adams Coles passed away on this day February 15, 1965

Feb 15, 1968 On this day Henry Lewis becomes the first African American to lead a symphony orchestra in the United States.

Feb 15, 1970 Nationalists disrupted UN session on Congo with demonstration for slain Congo Premier Patrice Lumumba.

Kweisi Mfume retired from his congressional work on February 15, 1996 and focused on his new position as chief executive office of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He held that position until 2004.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Black History…

Bill T. Jones, Artistic Director/Co-Founder/Dancer/Choreographer of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company was born on February 15, 1952 in Bunnell, Florida. Jones’ prolific career as a choreographer has brought him international acclaim.

1953 – Lynn Whitfield, American actress and producer

1981 – Rita Jeptoo, Kenyan runner

1982 – Shameka Christon, American basketball player

1986 – Amber Riley, American actress and singer

1995 – Megan Thee Stallion, American rapper

Also on this day in history…

1879 – Women's rights: US President Rutherford B. Hayes signs a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court of the United States. 1923 – Greece becomes the last European country to adopt the Gregorian calendar.

1925 – The 1925 serum run to Nome: The second delivery of serum arrives in Nome, Alaska.

1971 – The decimalisation of the currencies of the United Kingdom and Ireland is completed on Decimal Day.

1972 – Sound recordings are granted U.S. federal copyright protection for the first time.

2001 – The first draft of the complete human genome is published in Nature.

2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million and 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.

Birthdays today also include….

1564 – Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1642)

1810 – Mary S. B. Shindler, American poet, writer, and editor (d. 1883)

1850 – Sophie Bryant, Irish mathematician, academic and activist (d. 1922)

1874 – Ernest Shackleton, Anglo-Irish captain and explorer (d. 1922)

1883 – Sax Rohmer, English-American author (d. 1959)

1899 – Gale Sondergaard, Danish-American actress (d. 1985)

1904 – Mary Adshead, English painter (d. 1995)

1905 – Harold Arlen, American composer (d. 1986)

1907 – Cesar Romero, American actor (d. 1994)

1909 – Miep Gies, Austrian-Dutch humanitarian, helped hide Anne Frank and her family (d. 2010)

1910 – Irena Sendler, Polish nurse and humanitarian, Righteous Gentile (d. 2008)

1914 – Hale Boggs, American lawyer and politician (d. 1972)

1914 – Kevin McCarthy, American actor (d. 2010)

1916 – Mary Jane Croft, American actress (d. 1999)

1918 – Allan Arbus, American actor and photographer (d. 2013)

1923 – Yelena Bonner, Soviet-Russian activist (d. 2011)

1927 – Harvey Korman, American actor and comedian (d. 2008)

1929 – Graham Hill, English racing driver and businessman (d. 1975)

1929 – James R. Schlesinger, American economist and politician, 12th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2014)

1931 – Claire Bloom, English actress

1935 – Susan Brownmiller, American journalist and author

1941 – Florinda Bolkan, Brazilian actress

1941 – Brian Holland, American songwriter and producer

1945 – Douglas Hofstadter, American author and academic

1946 – Clare Short, English civil servant and politician, Secretary of State for International Development

1946 – John Trudell, American author, poet, and actor (d. 2015)

1947 – John Adams, American composer

1947 – Marisa Berenson, American model and actress

1948 – Art Spiegelman, Swedish-American cartoonist and critic

1951 – Melissa Manchester, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Jane Seymour, English-American actress, producer, and jewelry designer

1953 – Lynn Whitfield, American actress and producer

1954 – Matt Groening, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Janice Dickinson, American model, agent, and author

1956 – Ann Westin, Swedish comedian

1958 – Chrystine Brouillet, Canadian author

1964 – Chris Farley, American comedian and actor (d. 1997)

1967 – Jane Child, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1971 – Renee O'Connor, American actress, director, and producer

1973 – Kateřina Neumannová, Czech skier

1973 – Amy van Dyken, American swimmer

1973 – Sarah Wynter, Australian actress

1974 – Miranda July, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1975 – Annemarie Kramer, Dutch sprinter