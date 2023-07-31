Almanac - Monday July 31, 2023

Today is Monday, the 31st of July of 2023,

July 31 is the 212th day of the year

153 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:12:35 am

and sunset will be at 8:18:59 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5 °F

The first low tide was at 4:30 am at -1.21 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:38 am at 4.94 feet

The next low tide at 4:02 pm at 3.11 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:01 pm at 7.2 feet

The Moon is currently 97.6 % visible

It will be the Full Sturgeon Moon tomorrow at 11:33 A.M.

North American fishing tribes called August's full moon the sturgeon moon since the species appeared in number during this month.

It's also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer

haze.

Today is…

National Avocado Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Jump for Jelly Beans Day

National Mutt Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

Shredded Wheat Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

World Ranger Day

Today is also…

the Feast of Kamál (Perfection) on the first day of the eighth month of the Baháʼí calendar.

End of the Trinity term in the sitting of the High Court of Justice of England

Ka Hae Hawaiʻi Day in Hawaii

Sovereignty Restoration Day in the Hawaiian sovereignty movement

Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh in Haryana and Punjab, India

Treasury Day in Poland

Warriors' Day in Malaysia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (d. 1966)

1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (d. 1963)

1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (d. 1965)

1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (d. 1986)

1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1916 – Bill Todman, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1979)

1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2010)

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (d. 1987)

1921 – Peter Benenson, English lawyer and activist, founded Amnesty International (d. 2005)

1921 – Donald Malarkey, American sergeant and author (d. 2017)

1921 – Whitney Young, American activist (d. 1971)

1922 – Hank Bauer, American baseball player and manager (d. 2007)

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (d. 2006)

1924 – Jimmy Evert, American tennis player and coach (d. 2015)

1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1932 – John Searle, American philosopher and academic

1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter

1946 – Gary Lewis, American pop-rock musician

1952 – Faye Kellerman, American author

1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality

1959 – Stanley Jordan, American guitarist, pianist, and songwriter

1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer

1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer

…and on this day in history…

781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: Sixth day of the seventh month of the first year of the Ten'o (天応) era).

1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

1874 – Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.

1971 – Apollo program: the Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.

1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.

2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and the longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end.

2012 – Michael Phelps breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals won at the Olympics.

