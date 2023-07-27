Almanac - Thursday July 27, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 27th of July of 2023,
July 27 is the 208th day of the year
157 days remain until the end of the year.
58 days until autumn begins
the sun rose this morning at 6:09:16 am
and The sun will set this evening at 8:22:41 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F
The first low tide will be at 1:04 am at 0.93 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:50 am at 3.77 feet
The next low tide at 11:58 am at 2.98 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:28 pm at 6.14 feet
The Moon is 67.9% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 1st of August of 2023 at 11:31 am
Today is…
Cross Atlantic Communication Day
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day
Take Your Pants For a Walk Day
Today is also…
Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea
Iglesia ni Cristo Day in The Philippines
José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico
Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…
774 – Kūkai, Japanese Buddhist monk, founder of Esoteric (Shingon) Buddhism (d. 835)
1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)
1867 – Enrique Granados, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1916)
1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer
1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)
1927 – Will Jordan, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)
1929 – Jean Baudrillard, French sociologist and philosopher (d. 2007)
1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, American actor (d. 2018)
1942 – John Pleshette, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster
1949 – Maureen McGovern, American singer and actress
1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician
1972 – Maya Rudolph, American actress
…and on this day in history….
1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.
1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.
1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.