Almanac - Thursday July 27, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 27th of July of 2023,

July 27 is the 208th day of the year

157 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until autumn begins

the sun rose this morning at 6:09:16 am

and The sun will set this evening at 8:22:41 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F

The first low tide will be at 1:04 am at 0.93 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:50 am at 3.77 feet

The next low tide at 11:58 am at 2.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:28 pm at 6.14 feet

The Moon is 67.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 1st of August of 2023 at 11:31 am

Today is…

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Cross Atlantic Communication Day

Gary Gygax Day

National Chicken Finger Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Crème Brûlée Day

National Intern Day

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

National Refreshment Day

National Scotch Day

Norfolk Day

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day

Take Your Pants For a Walk Day

Walk on Stilts Day

Today is also…

Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea

Iglesia ni Cristo Day in The Philippines

José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico

Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

774 – Kūkai, Japanese Buddhist monk, founder of Esoteric (Shingon) Buddhism (d. 835)

1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)

1867 – Enrique Granados, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1916)

1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer

1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)

1927 – Will Jordan, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)

1929 – Jean Baudrillard, French sociologist and philosopher (d. 2007)

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, American actor (d. 2018)

1942 – John Pleshette, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster

1949 – Maureen McGovern, American singer and actress

1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician

1972 – Maya Rudolph, American actress

…and on this day in history….

1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.

1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.