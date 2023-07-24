Almanac - Monday July 24, 2023

Today is Monday, the 24th of July of 2023,

July 24 is the 205th day of the year

160 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until autumn begins

The sun will rose this morning at 6:06:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:11 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

We had a high tide early this morning at 3:10 am at 4.27 feet

We’ll have a low tide later this morning at 9:27 am at 1.31 feet

Next high tide today at 4:22 pm at 5.43 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 1.99 feet

The Moon is currently 36% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Tell an Old Joke Day

National Tequila Day

National Thermal Engineer Day

Pioneer Day

Today is also…

Carnival of Awussu in Tunisia

Children's Day in Vanuatu

Pioneer Day in Utah

Police Day in Poland

Simón Bolívar Day in Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia

It’s also Navy Day in Venezuela

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, second President of Venezuela (d. 1830)

1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (d. 1939)

1880 – Ernest Bloch, Swiss-American composer and educator (d. 1959)

1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (d. 1937)

1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, visual artist and ballet dancer (d. 1948)

1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian

1946 – Gallagher, American comedian and actor (d. 2022)

1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress

1952 – Gus Van Sant, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer, and dancer

…and on this day in history…

1901 – O. Henry is released from prison in Columbus, Ohio, after serving three years for embezzlement from a bank. A candy bar is named after him.

1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.

1959 – At the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow, U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev have a "Kitchen Debate".

1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1987 – Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Crooks became the oldest person to climb Japan's highest peak.