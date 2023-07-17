Almanac - Monday July 17, 2023

Today is Monday, the 17th of July of 2023,

July 17 is the 198th day of the year

167 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:01:26 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:30:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:40 am at -0.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:50 pm at 4.91 feet

The next low tide at 5:19 pm at 3.27 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:56 pm at 6.26 feet

It’s a new moon this morning at 11:31 am

Next phase will be First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kids Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Peach Ice Cream Day

National Tattoo Day

World Emoji Day

Wrong Way Corrigan Day

Yellow Pigs Day

today is also….

Constitution Day in South Korea

Gion Matsuri at the Yasaka Shrine, in Kyoto, Japan

Independence Day in Slovakia

International Firgun Day

(showing kindness and support to someone else with no expectation of return)

The King's Birthday in Lesotho

U Tirot Sing Day in Meghalaya, India

World Day for International Justice

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (d. 1970)

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (d. 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (d. 2012)

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)

1935 – Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer

1947 – Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952 – David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021

1971 – Cory Doctorow, Canadian author and activist

…and on this day in history…

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is premiered.

1821 – The Kingdom of Spain cedes the territory of Florida to the United States.

1867 – Harvard School of Dental Medicine is established in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first dental school in the U.S. that is affiliated with a university.

1899 – NEC Corporation is organized as the first Japanese joint venture with foreign capital.

1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York.

1917 – King George V issues a Proclamation stating that the male line descendants of the British Royal Family will bear the surname Windsor.

1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

1944 – Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1955 – Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1976 – The opening of the Summer Olympics in Montreal is marred by 25 African teams boycotting the games because of New Zealand's participation. Contrary to rulings by other international sports organizations, the IOC had declined to exclude New Zealand because of their participation in South African sporting events during apartheid.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

1998 – A diplomatic conference adopts the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, establishing a permanent international court to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

2018 – Scott S. Sheppard announces that his team has discovered a dozen irregular moons of Jupiter.