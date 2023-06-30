Almanac - Friday June 30, 2023

Today is Friday, the 30th of June of 2023

June 30 is the 181st day of the year

184 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:51:09 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:56 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first low tide was at 3:18 am at -0.23 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:18 am at 4.22 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:29 pm at 2.99 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight is at 8:39 pm at 6.58 feet

The Moon is 88.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am

The full Moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks

shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.

This moon can also be called the:

Feather Moulting Moon (Cree)

Salmon Moon (Tlingit)

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe)

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is…

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

International Sailor Moon Day

National Food Truck Day

National Outfit Of The Day Day

National Organization for Women Day

Social Media Day

30 June Stadium is the name of a major sports venue in Cairo, Egypt. The date memorializes fans who were killed in a stampede there.

Armed Forces Day in Guatemala

Asteroid Day

and National Meteor Day

as it was on this day in 1908 – The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, resulting in a massive explosion over Eastern Siberia.

General Prayer Day in Central African Republic

Independence Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

celebrates the independence of Democratic Republic of the Congo from Belgium in 1960.

Navy Day in Israel

Philippine–Spanish Friendship Day in Philippines

Revolution Day in Sudan

Teachers' Day in Dominican Republic

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1911 – Czesław Miłosz, Polish novelist, essayist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1917 – Susan Hayward, American actress (d. 1975)

1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010)

1933 – Cookie, Australian Major Mitchell's cockatoo, oldest recorded parrot (d. 2016)

1936 – Dave Van Ronk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1940 – Mark Spoelstra, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1943 – Florence Ballard, American pop/soul singer (d. 1976)

1956 – David Alan Grier, American actor, singer, and comedian

1958 – Esa-Pekka Salonen, Finnish conductor and composer

1959 – Vincent D'Onofrio, American actor

1963 – Rupert Graves, English actor, director, and screenwriter

1963 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Swedish guitarist and songwriter

1966 – Mike Tyson, American boxer and actor

On this day in history…

1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1860 – The 1860 Oxford evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History takes place.

1864 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln grants Yosemite Valley to California for "public use, resort and recreation".

1906 – The United States Congress passes the Meat Inspection Act and Pure Food and Drug Act.

1936 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Abyssinia appeals for aid to the League of Nations against Italy's invasion of his country.

1937 – The world's first emergency telephone number, 999, is introduced in London.

1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States' largest feminist organization, is founded.

1972 – The first leap second is added to the UTC time system.

2019 – Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)