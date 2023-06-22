Almanac - Thursday June 22, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of June of 2023

June 22 is the 173rd day of the year

192 days remain until the end of the year.

93 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:48:20 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 8:35:39 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight to play in today

Solar noon will be at 1:11:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F

The first high tide will be at 1:07 am at 5.5 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:26 am at -0.36 feet

The next high tide at 3:50 pm at 4.68 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:44 pm at 3.23 feet

The Moon is currently 17.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 26th of June of 2023 at 12:50 am

Today is…

National Chocolate Éclair Day

National HVAC Tech Day

National Onion Rings Day

Stupid Guy Thing Day

World Rainforest Day

National Kissing Day

Today is also….

Anti-Fascist Struggle Day in Croatia

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War in Belarus

Father's Day in Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey

Teachers' Day in El Salvador

Windrush Day in the UK

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1757 – George Vancouver, English lieutenant and explorer (d. 1798)

1845 – Tom Dula, American soldier (d. 1868)

1898 – Erich Maria Remarque, German-Swiss soldier and author (d. 1970)

1903 – John Dillinger, American criminal (d. 1934)

1906 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American pilot and author (d. 2001)

1906 – Billy Wilder, Austrian-born American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1922 – Bill Blass, American fashion designer, founded Bill Blass Group (d. 2002)

1933 – Dianne Feinstein, American politician

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1937 – Chris Blackwell, English record producer, co-founded Island Records

1941 – Ed Bradley, American journalist (d. 2006)

1943 – Brit Hume, American journalist and author

1946 – Eliades Ochoa, Cuban singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Octavia E. Butler, American author (d. 2006)

1947 – Jerry Rawlings, Ghanaian lieutenant and politician, President of Ghana (d. 2020)

1948 – Todd Rundgren, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1949 – Meryl Streep, American actress

1949 – Elizabeth Warren, American academic and politician

1952 – Graham Greene, Canadian actor

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1954 – Freddie Prinze, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1956 – Tim Russ, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1960 – Erin Brockovich, American lawyer and environmentalist

1960 – Tracy Pollan, American actress

1962 – Clyde Drexler, American basketball player and coach

1964 – Dan Brown, American author and academic

…and on this day in history…

1870 – The United States Department of Justice is created by the U.S. Congress.

1907 – The London Underground's Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.

1942 – The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by US Congress.

1944 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.

1965 – The Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea is signed.

1969 – The Cuyahoga River catches fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency

1990 – Cold War: Checkpoint Charlie is dismantled in Berlin.