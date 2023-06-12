Almanac - Monday June 12, 2023
Today is Monday, the 12th of June of 2023
June 12 is the 163rd day of the year
202 days remain until the end of the year.
9 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:47:13 am
and the sun will set at 8:32:43 pm.
Today we have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight
Solar transit will be at 1:09:58 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 62.1 degrees
We had a low tide early this morning at 1:19 AM at 1.27 feet
We had a high tide this morning at 6:56 AM at 4.07 feet
We’ll have another low tide at 12:43 PM this morning at 0.96 feet
and the final High tide at Ocean Beach will be at this evening 7:26 PM at 6.04 feet
The Moon is currently 31.3% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm
Today is…
Little League Girls Baseball Day
National Automotive Service Professionals Day
National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
Today is also…
Chaco Armistice Day in Paraguay
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.
June 12 Commemoration in Lagos State, Nigeria
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day today with….
1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (d. 1918)
1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (d. 1982)
1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1977)
1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (d. 2017)
1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (d. 1991)
1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (d. 2004)
1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2002)
1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (d. 2018)
1928 – Vic Damone, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)
1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (d. 1945
1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (d. 2017)
1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (d. 2005)
1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (d. 2005)
1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (d. 2021)
1941 – Roy Harper, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
…and on this day in history…
1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von Drais.
1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.
1963 – The film Cleopatra, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is released in US theaters. It was the most expensive film made at the time.
1964 – Anti-apartheid activist and ANC leader Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.
1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws which prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.
1979 – Bryan Allen wins the second Kremer prize for a man-powered flight across the English Channel in the Gossamer Albatross.
1981 – The first of the Indiana Jones film franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is released in theaters.
1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.
1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.
1991 – Russians first democratically elected Boris Yeltsin as the President of Russia.
1997 – Queen Elizabeth II reopens the Globe Theatre in London.
2009 – A disputed presidential election in Iran leads to wide-ranging local and international protests.