Almanac - Monday June 12, 2023

Today is Monday, the 12th of June of 2023

June 12 is the 163rd day of the year

202 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:13 am

and the sun will set at 8:32:43 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

Solar transit will be at 1:09:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 62.1 degrees

We had a low tide early this morning at 1:19 AM at 1.27 feet

We had a high tide this morning at 6:56 AM at 4.07 feet

We’ll have another low tide at 12:43 PM this morning at 0.96 feet

and the final High tide at Ocean Beach will be at this evening 7:26 PM at 6.04 feet

The Moon is currently 31.3% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm

Today is…

Crowded Nest Awareness Day

Ghost in the Machine Day

Little League Girls Baseball Day

Loving Day

Magic Day

National Automotive Service Professionals Day

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Red Rose Day

Superman Day

Women Veterans Day

World Day Against Child Labor

Today is also…

Chaco Armistice Day in Paraguay

Dia dos Namorados in Brazil

Helsinki Day in Finland

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.

June 12 Commemoration in Lagos State, Nigeria

Russia Day

Children's Day in Haiti

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day today with….

1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (d. 1918)

1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (d. 1982)

1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1977)

1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (d. 2017)

1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (d. 1991)

1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (d. 2004)

1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2002)

1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (d. 2018)

1928 – Vic Damone, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)

1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (d. 1945

1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (d. 2017)

1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (d. 2005)

1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (d. 2005)

1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (d. 2021)

1941 – Roy Harper, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von Drais.

1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.

1963 – The film Cleopatra, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is released in US theaters. It was the most expensive film made at the time.

1964 – Anti-apartheid activist and ANC leader Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.

1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws which prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.

1979 – Bryan Allen wins the second Kremer prize for a man-powered flight across the English Channel in the Gossamer Albatross.

1981 – The first of the Indiana Jones film franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is released in theaters.

1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.

1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.

1991 – Russians first democratically elected Boris Yeltsin as the President of Russia.

1997 – Queen Elizabeth II reopens the Globe Theatre in London.

2009 – A disputed presidential election in Iran leads to wide-ranging local and international protests.