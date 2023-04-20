Almanac - Thursday April 20, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 20th of April of 2023,
April 20 is the 110th day of the year
255 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose this morning at 6:27:30 am
and sunset will be at 7:50:55 pm.
Today we have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.
The solar noon will be at 1:09:12 pm
The first low tide was at 5:44 am at -0.57 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 12:12 pm at 4.90 feet
the next low tide will be at 5:33 pm at 1.46 feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:40 PM at 6.17 feet
The Moon is currently 0.2% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
It was a New Moon yesterday
Today is…
College Student Grief Awareness Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day
If today is your birthday. Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday cake with…
1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1983)
1904 – Bruce Cabot, American actor (d. 1972)
1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (d. 2002)
1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (d. 2000)
1937 – George Takei, American actor
1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)
1972 – Stephen Marley, Jamaican-American musician
…and on this day in history….
2008 – Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 becoming the first female driver in history to win an Indy car race.
2020 – For the first time in history, oil prices drop below zero, an effect of the 2020 Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war.