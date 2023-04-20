Almanac - Thursday April 20, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 20th of April of 2023,

April 20 is the 110th day of the year

255 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 6:27:30 am

and sunset will be at 7:50:55 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.

The solar noon will be at 1:09:12 pm

The first low tide was at 5:44 am at -0.57 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 12:12 pm at 4.90 feet

the next low tide will be at 5:33 pm at 1.46 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:40 PM at 6.17 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

It was a New Moon yesterday

Today is…

Chinese Language Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Pizza Cake Day

Lima Bean Respect Day

National Ask An Atheist Day

National Cheddar Fries Day

National D.A.R.E. Day

National High Five Day

National Look Alike Day

National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day

Volunteer Recognition Day

If today is your birthday. Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday cake with…

1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1983)

1904 – Bruce Cabot, American actor (d. 1972)

1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (d. 2002)

1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (d. 2000)

1937 – George Takei, American actor

1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)

1972 – Stephen Marley, Jamaican-American musician

…and on this day in history….

2008 – Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 becoming the first female driver in history to win an Indy car race.

2020 – For the first time in history, oil prices drop below zero, an effect of the 2020 Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war.