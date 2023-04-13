Almanac - Thursday April 13, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 13th of April of 2023,

April 13 is the 103rd day of the year

262 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until summer begins

The sun rose a little earlier this hour at 6:37:09 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:44:29 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:10:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.8°F.

The first high tide was at 4:22 am at 5.33 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:59 am at -0.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:37 pm.

The Moon is currently 47.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 19th of April of 2023 at 9:12 pm

We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse on that day

Hybrid eclipses occur when the moon is as far away from Earth as it can be in its elliptical orbit,

while still having the umbra meet the surface of our planet.

Today is…

International Functional Neurological Disorder Awareness Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

Scrabble Day

Support Teen Literature Day

Thomas Jefferson Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1570 – Guy Fawkes, English soldier, member of the Gunpowder Plot (d. 1606)

1743 – Thomas Jefferson, American lawyer and politician, 3rd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American criminal (d. 1908)

1901 – Jacques Lacan, French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1981)

1906 – Samuel Beckett, Irish novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1909 – Eudora Welty, American short story writer and novelist (d. 2001)

1919 – Madalyn Murray O'Hair, American activist, founded American Atheists (d. 1995)

1922 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian politician and teacher, 1st President of Tanzania (d. 1999)

1932 – Orlando Letelier, Chilean-American economist and politician, Chilean Minister of National Defense (d. 1976)

1939 – Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1942 – Bill Conti, American composer and conductor

1946 – Al Green, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor

1949 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (d. 2011)

1950 – Ron Perlman, American actor

1951 – Max Weinberg, American musician and bandleader

1963 – Garry Kasparov, Russian chess player and author

1982 – Nellie McKay, British-American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress

…and on this day in history…

1699 – The Sikh religion is formalised as the Khalsa – the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints – by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1742 – George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah makes its world premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

1870 – The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded.

1953 – CIA director Allen Dulles launches the mind-control program Project MKUltra.

1958 – American pianist Van Cliburn is awarded first prize at the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

1964 – At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American male to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970 – An oxygen tank aboard the Apollo 13 Service Module explodes, putting the crew in great danger and causing major damage to the Apollo command and service module (codenamed "Odyssey") while en route to the Moon.

1972 – The Universal Postal Union decides to recognize the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate Chinese representative, effectively expelling the Republic of China administering Taiwan.

1976 – The United States Treasury Department reintroduces the two-dollar bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson's 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

1997 – Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.