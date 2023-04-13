© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday April 13, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT
scrabble.jpg
Mike Linksvayer
/
Flickr Creative Commons
dsc04080.jpg

Today is Thursday, the 13th of April of 2023,

April 13 is the 103rd day of the year

262 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until summer begins

The sun rose a little earlier this hour at 6:37:09 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:44:29 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:10:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.8°F.

The first high tide was at 4:22 am at 5.33 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:59 am at -0.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:37 pm.

The Moon is currently 47.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 19th of April of 2023 at 9:12 pm

We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse on that day

Hybrid eclipses occur when the moon is as far away from Earth as it can be in its elliptical orbit,

while still having the umbra meet the surface of our planet.

Today is…

International Functional Neurological Disorder Awareness Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

Scrabble Day

Support Teen Literature Day

Thomas Jefferson Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1570Guy Fawkes, English soldier, member of the Gunpowder Plot (d. 1606)

1743Thomas Jefferson, American lawyer and politician, 3rd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1866Butch Cassidy, American criminal (d. 1908)

1901Jacques Lacan, French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1981)

1906Samuel Beckett, Irish novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1909Eudora Welty, American short story writer and novelist (d. 2001)

1919 – Madalyn Murray O'Hair, American activist, founded American Atheists (d. 1995)

1922 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian politician and teacher, 1st President of Tanzania (d. 1999)

1932Orlando Letelier, Chilean-American economist and politician, Chilean Minister of National Defense (d. 1976)

1939Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1942Bill Conti, American composer and conductor

1946Al Green, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor

1949 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (d. 2011)

1950Ron Perlman, American actor

1951 – Max Weinberg, American musician and bandleader

1963Garry Kasparov, Russian chess player and author

1982Nellie McKay, British-American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress

…and on this day in history…

1699 – The Sikh religion is formalised as the Khalsa – the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints – by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1742George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah makes its world premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

1870 – The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded.

1953CIA director Allen Dulles launches the mind-control program Project MKUltra.

1958 – American pianist Van Cliburn is awarded first prize at the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

1964 – At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American male to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970 – An oxygen tank aboard the Apollo 13 Service Module explodes, putting the crew in great danger and causing major damage to the Apollo command and service module (codenamed "Odyssey") while en route to the Moon.

1972 – The Universal Postal Union decides to recognize the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate Chinese representative, effectively expelling the Republic of China administering Taiwan.

1976 – The United States Treasury Department reintroduces the two-dollar bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson's 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

1997Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.

