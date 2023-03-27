Almanac - Monday March 27, 2023

Today is Monday, the 27th of March of 2023,

March 27 is the 86th day of the year

279 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:56 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:50 am at 5.46 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 10:18 am at 0.19 feet

The next high tide will be this evening at 6:42 pm at 4.02 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:10 pm at 3.28 feet

The Moon is currently 35.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 28th of March of 2023 at 7:32 pm

Today is…

Celebrate Exchange Day

National Joe Day

National Scribble Day

National Spanish Paella Day

Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Myanmar

Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania

World Theatre Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we are celebrating….

Effa Manley, co-owner and manager with husband Abe of the Negro League baseball team the Brooklyn Eagles (1935-46), was born today in 1897. She supported integration with the NAACP, worked hard to get Negro League players included in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Julia Alvarez, a Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist, was born today in 1950. Her first novel How the García Girls Lost Their Accents was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of the integration of Latina immigrants into the U.S. mainstream.

Pamela Gordon became Bermuda's first woman prime minister today in 1997.

Mariah Carey, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, was born today in 1970.

Sarah Vaughan, world renown jazz singer and pianist known as the “Divine One,” was born today in 1924.

Also if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with…

1724 – Jane Colden, American botanist and author (d. 1766)

1824 – Virginia Minor, American women's suffrage activist (d. 1894)

1868 – Patty Hill, American songwriter and educator (d. 1946)

1878 – Kathleen Scott, British sculptor (d. 1947)

1883 – Marie Under, Estonian author and poet (d. 1980)

1899 – Gloria Swanson, American actress and producer (d. 1983)

1905 – Leroy Carr, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1935)

1906 – Pee Wee Russell, American clarinet player, saxophonist, and composer (d. 1969)

1909 – Ben Webster, American saxophonist (d. 1973)

1911 – Veronika Tushnova, Russian poet and physician (d. 1965)

1915 – Robert Lockwood, Jr., American guitarist (d. 2006)

1917 – Cyrus Vance, American lawyer and politician, 57th United States Secretary of State (d. 2002)

1924 – Sarah Vaughan, American singer (d. 1990)

1924 – Margaret K. Butler, American mathematician and computer programmer (d. 2013)

1927 – Sylvia Anderson, English voice actress, screenwriter, and producer (d. 2016)

1927 – Mstislav Rostropovich, Russian cellist and conductor (d. 2007)

1929 – Anne Ramsey, American actress (d. 1988)

1932 – Junior Parker, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1971)

1950 – Maria Ewing, American soprano (d. 2022)

1952 – Annemarie Moser-Pröll, Austrian skier

1952 – Maria Schneider, French actress (d. 2011)

1955 – Susan Neiman, American-German philosopher and author

1963 – Quentin Tarantino, American director, producer, screenwriter and actor

1963 – Xuxa, Brazilian actress, singer, businesswoman and television presenter

1969 – Pauley Perrette, American actress

1969 – Mariah Carey, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1970 – Leila Pahlavi, Princess of Iran (d. 2001)

1970 – Elizabeth Mitchell, American actress

1975 – Fergie, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1978 – Amélie Cocheteux, French tennis player

1979 – Jennifer Wilson, Zimbabwean-South African field hockey player

1981 – Hilda Kibet, Kenyan runner

1983 – Yuliya Golubchikova, Russian pole vaulter

1987 – Polina Gagarina, Russian singer-songwriter

1987 – Buster Posey, American baseball player

1988 – Brenda Song, American actress

1988 – Holliday Grainger, English actress

1989 – Camilla Lees, New Zealand netball player

1990 – Kimbra, New Zealand musician

2002 – Daria Snigur, Ukrainian tennis player

…and also on this day in history…

1866 – President of the United States of America Andrew Johnson vetoes the Civil Rights Act of 1866. His veto is overridden by Congress and the bill passes into law on April 9.

1871 – The first international rugby football match, when Scotland defeats England in Edinburgh at Raeburn Place.

1915 – Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.

1964 – The Good Friday earthquake, the most powerful earthquake recorded in North American history at a magnitude of 9.2 strikes Southcentral Alaska, killing 125 people and inflicting massive damage to the city of Anchorage.

1981 – The Solidarity movement in Poland stages a warning strike, in which at least 12 million Poles walk off their jobs for four hours.