Almanac - Thursday February 9, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 9th of February of 2023,
February 9 is the 40th day of the year
325 days remain until the end of the year
38 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 7:05:58 am
and the sun sets this evening at 5:43:12 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F
The first high tide was early this morning at 1:07 am at 5.09 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:46 am at 2.02 feet
The next high tide at 12:26 pm at 4.91 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:50 pm at 0.61 feet
The Moon is currently 87.2% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of February of 2023 at 8:01 am
Today is…
National Develop Alternative Vices Day
Today is also…
St. Maroun's Day (public holiday in Lebanon)
On this day in Black History…
– On this day in 1906, Paul Laurence Dunbar died at the age of 33.
February 9, 1919 – Civic leader Ethel Bradley was born on this date in Tyler, Texas.
1943 -- Barbara Lewis ~ (singer and songwriter) is born in South Lyon, Michigan
1944 – Writer Alice Walker was born. Walker is best known for her 1982 novel, The Color Purple.
Feb. 9, 1952 - Author Ralph Ellison's novel Invisible Man wins the National Book Award.
– On this day in 1965, Martin Luther King met with President Johnson to discuss black voting rights.
Feb. 9, 1971 - Leroy "Satchel" Paige is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
1995 – NASA astronaut Bernard Harris becomes the first African American to perform a space walk.
also on this day in history….
1539 – The first recorded race is held on Chester Racecourse, known as the Roodee.
1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as sixth President of the United States in a contingent election.
1870 – US president Ulysses S. Grant signs a joint resolution of Congress establishing the U.S. Weather Bureau.
1889 – US president Grover Cleveland signs a bill elevating the United States Department of Agriculture to a Cabinet-level agency.
1893 – Verdi's last opera, Falstaff premieres at La Scala, Milan.
1900 – The Davis Cup competition is established.
1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).
1913 – A group of meteors is visible across much of the eastern seaboard of the Americas, leading astronomers to conclude the source had been a small, short-lived natural satellite of the Earth.
1942 – Year-round Daylight saving time (aka War Time) is reinstated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources.
1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.
1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States.
1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA's Baseball Hall of Fame.
1986 – Halley's Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.
1991 – Voters in Lithuania vote for independence from the Soviet Union.
2021 – Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American philosopher, author, and activist (d. 1809)
1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)
1854 – Aletta Jacobs, Dutch physician and suffrage activist (d. 1929)
1867 – Natsume Sōseki, Japanese author and poet (d. 1916)
1885 – Alban Berg, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1935)
1896 – Alberto Vargas, Peruvian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1982)
1909 – Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1955)
1909 – Dean Rusk, American colonel and politician, 54th United States Secretary of State (d. 1994)
1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)
1923 – Brendan Behan, Irish rebel, poet, and playwright (d. 1964)
1926 – Garret FitzGerald, Irish lawyer and politician, 7th Taoiseach of Ireland (d. 2011)
1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist (d. 2021)
1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)
1940 – J. M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist, essayist, and linguist, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1943 – Barbara Lewis, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter
1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor
1943 – Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1944 – Alice Walker, American novelist, short story writer, and poet
1945 – Mia Farrow, American actress, activist, and former fashion model
1963 – Travis Tritt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor