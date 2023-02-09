Almanac - Thursday February 9, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 9th of February of 2023,

February 9 is the 40th day of the year

325 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:05:58 am

and the sun sets this evening at 5:43:12 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:24:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:07 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:46 am at 2.02 feet

The next high tide at 12:26 pm at 4.91 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:50 pm at 0.61 feet

The Moon is currently 87.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of February of 2023 at 8:01 am

Today is…

Chocolate Day

Giving Hearts Day

National Cut the Cord Day

National Develop Alternative Vices Day

National Toothache Day

Pizza Pie Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

Today is also…

St. Maroun's Day (public holiday in Lebanon)

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1906, Paul Laurence Dunbar died at the age of 33.

February 9, 1919 – Civic leader Ethel Bradley was born on this date in Tyler, Texas.

1943 -- Barbara Lewis ~ (singer and songwriter) is born in South Lyon, Michigan

1944 – Writer Alice Walker was born. Walker is best known for her 1982 novel, The Color Purple.

Feb. 9, 1952 - Author Ralph Ellison's novel Invisible Man wins the National Book Award.

– On this day in 1965, Martin Luther King met with President Johnson to discuss black voting rights.

Feb. 9, 1971 - Leroy "Satchel" Paige is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1995 – NASA astronaut Bernard Harris becomes the first African American to perform a space walk.

also on this day in history….

1539 – The first recorded race is held on Chester Racecourse, known as the Roodee.

1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as sixth President of the United States in a contingent election.

1870 – US president Ulysses S. Grant signs a joint resolution of Congress establishing the U.S. Weather Bureau.

1889 – US president Grover Cleveland signs a bill elevating the United States Department of Agriculture to a Cabinet-level agency.

1893 – Verdi's last opera, Falstaff premieres at La Scala, Milan.

1900 – The Davis Cup competition is established.

1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).

1913 – A group of meteors is visible across much of the eastern seaboard of the Americas, leading astronomers to conclude the source had been a small, short-lived natural satellite of the Earth.

1942 – Year-round Daylight saving time (aka War Time) is reinstated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources.

1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.

1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States.

1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA's Baseball Hall of Fame.

1986 – Halley's Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.

1991 – Voters in Lithuania vote for independence from the Soviet Union.

2021 – Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American philosopher, author, and activist (d. 1809)

1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)

1854 – Aletta Jacobs, Dutch physician and suffrage activist (d. 1929)

1867 – Natsume Sōseki, Japanese author and poet (d. 1916)

1885 – Alban Berg, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1935)

1896 – Alberto Vargas, Peruvian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1982)

1909 – Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1955)

1909 – Dean Rusk, American colonel and politician, 54th United States Secretary of State (d. 1994)

1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1923 – Brendan Behan, Irish rebel, poet, and playwright (d. 1964)

1926 – Garret FitzGerald, Irish lawyer and politician, 7th Taoiseach of Ireland (d. 2011)

1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist (d. 2021)

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)

1940 – J. M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist, essayist, and linguist, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Barbara Lewis, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter

1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor

1943 – Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1944 – Alice Walker, American novelist, short story writer, and poet

1945 – Mia Farrow, American actress, activist, and former fashion model

1963 – Travis Tritt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor