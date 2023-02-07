Almanac - Tuesday February 7, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of February of 2023

February 7 is the 38th day of the year

327 days remain until the end of the year

40 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:08:02 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:41:00 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:24:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.

The first high tide was at 12:17 am at 4.87 feet

The first low tide was at 5:28 am at 2.44 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:07 am at 5.62 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:55 pm at -0.14 feet

The Moon is currently 96.8% visible

It’s now Waning Gibbous

We had a full moon over the weekend

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 13th of February of 2023 at 8:01 am

Today is…

"e" Day

African American Coaches Day

Ballet Day

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Periodic Table Day

Rose Day

Send a Card to a Friend Day

Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbors Day

Today is also….

Independence Day (Grenada), celebrates the independence of Grenada from the United Kingdom in 1974.

On this day in Black History, February 7:

Feb. 7, 1926 - Negro History Week originated by Carter G. Woodson is observed for the first time.

February 7, 1872: Alcorn A&M College opened

Feb 7, 1945 Irwin Mollison becomes the first African-American appointed judge of the US Customs Court.

Adams, Jr., Oscar (1925–1997) – Birthday

Feb 7, 1925

Oscar Adams Jr was born on February 7, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama. Oscar William Adams, Jr. was the first African American Supreme Court Justice appointed in Alabama and when he later stood for election to a full term, the first African American elected to a statewide constitutional office. He also litigated many civil rights cases in his career as a lawyer and was part of the first African American law firm established in the state.

Also on this day in 1965, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, recording artist and actor Chris Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina. His provocative comedic style would gain acclaim and even criticism for its sharp commentary on race relations, politics, family and music.

James Preston Poindexter clergyman, abolitionist, politician, and civil rights activist, born in 1819, and lived and worked mostly in Columbus, Ohio passed away on this day in 1907.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1804 – John Deere, American blacksmith and businessman, founded Deere & Company (d. 1886)

1812 – Charles Dickens, English novelist and critic (d. 1870)

1825 – Karl Möbius, German zoologist and ecologist (d. 1908)

1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)

1885 – Sinclair Lewis, American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1887 – Eubie Blake, American pianist and composer (d. 1983)

1906 – Puyi, Chinese emperor (d. 1967)

1908 – Buster Crabbe, American swimmer and actor (d. 1983

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2016)

1932 – Gay Talese, American journalist and memoirist

1934 – King Curtis, American saxophonist and producer (d. 1971)

1934 – Earl King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2003)

1943 – Eric Foner, American historian, author, and academic

1962 – Garth Brooks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Chris Rock, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, American model, actor, producer, and entrepreneur

also on this day in history….

1795 – The 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1894 – The Cripple Creek miner's strike, led by the Western Federation of Miners, begins in Cripple Creek, Colorado, United States.

1898 – Dreyfus affair: Émile Zola is brought to trial for libel for publishing J'Accuse…!

1900 – A Chinese immigrant in San Francisco falls ill to bubonic plague in the first plague epidemic in the continental United States.

1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

1979 – Pluto moves inside Neptune's orbit for the first time since either was discovered.

1984 – Space Shuttle program: STS-41-B Mission: Astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart make the first untethered space walk using the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU).

1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1991 – Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, is sworn in.

1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.

2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.