Almanac - Monday January 30, 2023

Today is Monday, the 30th of January of 2023

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:18 am

and sunset will be at 5:32:05 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of Daylight today The solar transit will be at 12:23:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:27 am at 5.91 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:07 pm at 0.29 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 8:09 pm at 4.18 feet

The Moon is currently 69.4 % visible

It’s a waxing gibbous moon

Full Moon 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am in 6 days

Today is…

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…

Day of Azerbaijani customs (Azerbaijan)

Day of Saudade (Brazil)

Fred Korematsu Day (California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia)

Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, and its related observances:

Martyrs' Day (India)

School Day of Non-violence and Peace (Spain)

Start of the Season for Nonviolence (January 30 – April 4)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1914 – David Wayne, American actor (d. 1995)

1915 – John Profumo, English soldier and politician, Secretary of State for War (d. 2006)

1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1974 – Christian Bale, British actor

…and on this day in history….

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995 – Hydroxycarbamide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.