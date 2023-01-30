© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 30, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published January 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM PST
bubblewrap.jpg
Marco Verch Professional Photographer
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Bubble wrap on black table

Today is Monday, the 30th of January of 2023

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:18 am

and sunset will be at 5:32:05 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of Daylight today The solar transit will be at 12:23:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:27 am at 5.91 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:07 pm at 0.29 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 8:09 pm at 4.18 feet

The Moon is currently 69.4 % visible

It’s a waxing gibbous moon

Full Moon 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am in 6 days

Today is…

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…

Day of Azerbaijani customs (Azerbaijan)

Day of Saudade (Brazil)

Fred Korematsu Day (California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia)

Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, and its related observances:

Martyrs' Day (India)

School Day of Non-violence and Peace (Spain)

Start of the Season for Nonviolence (January 30 – April 4)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1862Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1914 – David Wayne, American actor (d. 1995)

1915 – John Profumo, English soldier and politician, Secretary of State for War (d. 2006)

1919Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947Les Barker, English poet and author

1951Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1974Christian Bale, British actor

…and on this day in history….

1847Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1969The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1982Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995Hydroxycarbamide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Tags
Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance