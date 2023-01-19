Almanac - Thursday January 19, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 19th of January of 2023,

January 19 is the 19th day of the year

346 days remain until the end of the year

59 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:22:21 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:19:55 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 57 minutes daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first low tide was at 1:38 am at 3.30 feet

The first high tide was at 7:39 am at 6.82 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:05 pm at -1.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:17 pm at 4.80 feet

The Moon is currently 7% visible…

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 21th of January of 2023 at 12:53 pm

Lunar New Year is the following day, Sunday the 22nd. It’s the year of the Rabbit

Today is…

Artist as Outlaw Day

Brew a Potion Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Good Memory Day

Gun Appreciation Day

National Popcorn Day

New Friends Day

Tenderness Toward Existence Day

Tin Can Day

Women's Healthy Weight Day

World Quark Day

Today is also…

Confederate Heroes Day in Texas

Robert E. Lee Day in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi

Husband's Day in Iceland

Kokborok Day in Tripura, India

Theophany / Epiphany in Eastern and Oriental Orthodoxy

Timkat, or 20 during Leap Year in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church

Vodici or Baptism of Jesus in North Macedonia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1809 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story writer, poet, and critic (d. 1849)

1839 – Paul Cézanne, French painter (d. 1906)

1921 – Patricia Highsmith, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1995)

1923 – Jean Stapleton, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1930 – Tippi Hedren, American model, actress, and animal rights-welfare activist

1931 – Robert MacNeil, Canadian-American journalist and author

1939 – Phil Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1943 – Janis Joplin, American singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1946 – Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1947 – Paula Deen, American chef and author

1953 – Desi Arnaz, Jr., American actor and singer

1958 – Thomas Kinkade, American painter (d. 2012)

1969 – Edwidge Danticat, Haitian-American novelist and short story writer

1971 – Shawn Wayans, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Pete Buttigieg, American politician

…and on this day in history…

1829 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's Faust: The First Part of the Tragedy receives its premiere performance.

1853 – Giuseppe Verdi's opera Il trovatore receives its premiere performance in Rome.

1883 – The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.

1920 – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is founded.

1937 – Howard Hughes sets a new air record by flying from Los Angeles to New York City in seven hours, 28 minutes, 25 seconds.

1953 – Almost 72 percent of all television sets in the United States are tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth.

1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D'Aquino (a.k.a. "Tokyo Rose").

1978 – The last Volkswagen Beetle made in Germany leaves VW's plant in Emden. Beetle production in Latin America continues until 2003.

1981 – Iran hostage crisis: United States and Iranian officials sign an agreement to release 52 American hostages after 14 months of captivity.

1983 – Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie is arrested in Bolivia.

1983 – The Apple Lisa, the first commercial personal computer from Apple Computer to have a graphical user interface and a computer mouse, is announced.

1986 – The first IBM PC computer virus is released into the wild. A boot sector virus dubbed (c)Brain, it was created by the Farooq Alvi Brothers in Lahore, Pakistan, reportedly to deter unauthorized copying of the software they had written.