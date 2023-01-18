Almanac - Wednesday January 18, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of January of 2023

January 18 is the 18th day of the year

347 days remain until the end of the year

59 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:48 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 5:18:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:20:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 12:36 am at 3.20 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:47 am at 6.50 feet

The next low tide at 2:16 pm at -0.72 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:31 pm at 4.51 feet

The Moon is currently 15.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

We will have a New Moon in 3 days Saturday the 21st of January of 2023 at 12:53 pm

Lunar New Year will be Sunday the 22nd. It will be the Year of the Rabbit!

Today is….

Maintenance Day

Museum Selfie Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

Today is also…

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day in Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1925 – Sol Yurick, American soldier and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1934 – Raymond Briggs, English author and illustrator (d. 2022)

1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1941 – Bobby Goldsboro, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer

…and on this day in history….

1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands".

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1958 – Willie O'Ree, the first Black Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.

1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.

1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires' disease.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.