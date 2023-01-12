Almanac - Thursday January 12, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 12th of January of 2023,

January 12 is the 12th day of the year

353 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until spring begins

The sun will rises this morning at 7:24:49 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:12:35 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:18:42 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F.

The first high tide was at 2:37 am at 4.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:11 am at 2.71 feet

The next high tide at 1:24 pm at 4.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:07 pm at 0.65 feet

The Moon is currently 74% visible

a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday at 14th of January of 2023 at 6:10 pm

Today is…

Curried Chicken Day

Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

International Kiss a Ginger Day

National Hot Tea Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacist Day

Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day

Work Harder Day

Today is also…

Memorial Day in Turkmenistan

National Youth Day in India

Prosecutor General's Day in Russia

Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania

Yennayer in Algeria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)

1863 – Swami Vivekananda, Indian monk and philosopher (d. 1902)

1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (d. 1916)

1899 – Pierre Bernac, French opera singer and educator (d. 1979)

1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)

1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)

1908 – Clement Hurd, American illustrator (d. 1988)

1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 2006)

1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (d. 1999)

1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (d. 1955)

1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (d. 1987)

1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)

1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (d. 2016)

1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic

1945 – Maggie Bell, Scottish singer-songwriter

1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer (d. 2022)

1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author (d. 2021)

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author

1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer

1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-born Iranian-American journalist

1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com

1985 – Issa Rae, American actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator

…and on this day in history…

1866 – The Royal Aeronautical Society is formed in London.

1895 – The National Trust is founded in the United Kingdom.

1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote.

1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.

1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.