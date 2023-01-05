Almanac - Thursday January 5, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 5th of January of 2023,

January 5 is the fifth day of the year

360 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:25:36 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 5:05:52 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:15:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.

The first low tide was at 3:11 am at 3.31 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:52 am at 6.28 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:17 pm at -0.63 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 4.81 feet

The Moon is currently 98.2% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous moon

It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Friday the 6th of January at 3:08pm

The January moon is called The Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. Many sources state that wolves howled due to hunger. Rather, wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

• Canada Goose Moon • Center Moon • Cold Moon • Freeze Up Moon • Frost Exploding Moon • Great Moon • Greetings Moon • Hard Moon • Severe Moon • Spirit Moon

Today is…

George Washington Carver Day

National Bird Day

National Keto Day

National Screenwriters Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Today is also…

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival (Harbin, China)

Joma Shinji (Japan)

The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas.

1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, the world's third oldest and largest black fraternity, is founded at Indiana University.

1912 – The sixth All-Russian Conference of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party (Prague Party Conference) opens. In the course of the conference, Vladimir Lenin and his supporters break from the rest of the party to form the Bolshevik movement.

1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)

1876 – Konrad Adenauer, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of West Germany (d. 1967)

1893 – Paramahansa Yogananda, Indian-American guru and philosopher (d. 1952)

1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)

1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (d. 1959)

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)

1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (d. 1990)

1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (d. 2003)

1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (d. 1979)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (d. 2021)

1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (d. 1989)

1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman

1948 – Ted Lange, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1953 – George Tenet, American civil servant and academic, 18th Director of Central Intelligence

1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director