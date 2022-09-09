Almanac - Friday 9/9/22

Today is Friday, the 9th of September of 2022,

September 9 is the 252nd day of the year

113 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:46:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:40 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:17 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:36 am at -0.69 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:18 am at 5.55 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:41 pm at 1.79 feet

and the final high tide at 10:40 pm at 6.58 feet

the Moon is currently 98.9%

We can call it a full moon now

It will be a 100% full moon early tomorrow morning at 2:59 am

The full moon in September is called the Harvest Moon (or Full Corn Moon)

In 2022, the Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs closest to the September equinox.

This moon can also be called the…

Autumn Moon

Child Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Harvest Moon

Leaves Turning Moon

Mating Moon

Moon of Brown Leaves

Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry

Rutting Moon

Yellow Leaf Moon

Today is…

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day

International Buy a Priest a Beer Day

International Sudoku Day

National 401(k) Day

National Steak au Poivre Day

National Teddy Bear Day

National Wiener Schnitzel Day

Stand up to Cancer Day

Tester's Day

Wonderful Weirdos Day

Today is also…

Armored Forces Day (Ukraine)

California Admission Day (California, United States)

Children's Day (Costa Rica)

Chrysanthemum Day or Kiku no Sekku (Japan)

Day of the Victims of Holocaust and of Racial Violence (Slovakia)

Emergency Services Day (United Kingdom)

Independence Day or Republic Day, celebrates the proclamation of Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) in 1948.

Independence Day (Tajikistan), celebrates the independence of Tajikistan from USSR in 1991.

Martyrs' Day (Afghanistan)

Remembrance for Herman the Cheruscan (The Troth)

On this day in history…

1543 – Mary Stuart, at nine months old, is crowned "Queen of Scots" in the central Scottish town of Stirling.

1739 – Stono Rebellion, the largest slave uprising in Britain's mainland North American colonies prior to the American Revolution, erupts near Charleston, South Carolina.

1776 – The Continental Congress officially names its union of states the United States.

1892 – Amalthea, third closest and fifth found moon of Jupiter is discovered by Edward Emerson Barnard.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers the first remote operation of a computer.

1947 – First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.

1965 – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is established.

1969 – In Canada, the Official Languages Act comes into force, making French equal to English throughout the Federal government.

1971 – The four-day Attica Prison riot begins, eventually resulting in 39 dead, most killed by state troopers retaking the prison.

2015 – Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1585 – Cardinal Richelieu, French cardinal and politician (d. 1642)

1828 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (d. 1910)

1887 – Alf Landon, American lieutenant, banker, and politician, 26th Governor of Kansas (d. 1987)

1882 – Clem McCarthy, American sportscaster (d. 1962)

1890 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (d. 1980)

1920 – Robert Wood Johnson III, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1970)

1923 – Cliff Robertson, American actor (d. 2011)

1924 – Jane Greer, American actress (d. 2001)

1927 – Elvin Jones, American drummer and bandleader (d. 2004)

1941 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1967)

1942 – Danny Kalb, American singer and guitarist

1945 – Dee Dee Sharp, American singer

1952 – Angela Cartwright, English-born American actress, author, and singer

1960 – Hugh Grant, English actor and producer

1975 – Michael Bublé, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor