Alamanc - Wednesday 12/8/21
Today is Wednesday, the 8th of December of 2021,
December 8 is the 342nd day of the year
23 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:13:11 am
and the sun sets at 4:50:53 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:02:02 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:39 am at 5.2 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:32 am at 3.16 feet
and the next high tide at 1:07 pm at 6.07 feet
and the next low tide at 8:18 pm at -0.8 feet.
The Moon is 23.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 10th of December of 2021 at 5:36 pm
Today is…
Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day
Today is also…
Battle Day in Falkland Islands
CARICOM–Cuba Day in the Caribbean Community
Constitution Day in Uzbekistan
Day of Finnish Music in Finland
Hari-Kuyō in Kansai region, Japan
On this day in history…
877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.
1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.
1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City
1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.
2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.
2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots, daughter of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise, at Linlithgow Palace (d. 1587)
1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)
1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)
1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)
1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (d. 1959)
1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (d. 1938)
1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)
1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (d. 1976)
1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (d. 1966)
1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)
1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)
1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (d. 2005)
1930 – Maximilian Schell, Austrian-Swiss actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)
1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (d. 1998)
1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)
1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer
1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player
1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)
1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)
1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress
1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist
1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (d. 1992)
1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter
1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress