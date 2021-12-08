Alamanc - Wednesday 12/8/21

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of December of 2021,

December 8 is the 342nd day of the year

23 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:13:11 am

and the sun sets at 4:50:53 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:02:02 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:39 am at 5.2 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:32 am at 3.16 feet

and the next high tide at 1:07 pm at 6.07 feet

and the next low tide at 8:18 pm at -0.8 feet.

The Moon is 23.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 10th of December of 2021 at 5:36 pm

Today is…

National Brownie Day

National Christmas Tree Day

National Lard Day

Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day

Take it in the Ear Day

Today is also…

Battle Day in Falkland Islands

Bodhi Day in Japan

CARICOM–Cuba Day in the Caribbean Community

Constitution Day in Romania

Constitution Day in Uzbekistan

Day of Finnish Music in Finland

Hari-Kuyō in Kansai region, Japan

National Youth Day in Albania

On this day in history…

877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.

1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City

1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.

2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.

2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots, daughter of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise, at Linlithgow Palace (d. 1587)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)

1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (d. 1959)

1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (d. 1938)

1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (d. 1976)

1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (d. 1966)

1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)

1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (d. 2005)

1930 – Maximilian Schell, Austrian-Swiss actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (d. 1998)

1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)

1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)

1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)

1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress

1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist

1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (d. 1992)

1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter

1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress