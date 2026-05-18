'Super' El Niño? / Great California Road Trips / Rain Gardens at Home

Bay Brief: California may be facing a powerful El Niño year. Dr. Daniel Cayan, research meteorologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, joins us to discuss what a potential “super” El Niño could mean for the Bay Area and California.

Deep Dive: We’re discussing great California road trips with travel journalists Shoshi Parks and Chelsee Lowe, exploring everything from iconic drives and hidden gems to family adventures and outdoor escapes across our beautiful state.

Culture Splash: We’ll explore how to create a beautiful rain garden at home with Apryl Uncapher, author of Creating Rain Gardens: Capturing the Rain for Your Own Water-Efficient Garden.

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes