Impact of ICE on Immigrant Communities/Arlie Hochschild's Stolen Pride/Jerry Day

State of the Bay digs into the impact increased ICE activity is having on Bay Area immigrant communities with Omar Carrera, CEO of Canal Alliance.

Then, UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Hochschild shares what she's learned from talking across America's political divide and what the findings in her new book, Stolen Pride, can teach us about navigating polarization here at home.

And we head to San Francisco's Excelsior District to celebrate Jerry Garcia's legacy with Tom Murphy, founder of Jerry Day.

HOSTS: Grace Won and Anne Harper

PRODUCER: Anne Harper

