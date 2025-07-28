© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
Impact of ICE on Immigrant Communities/Arlie Hochschild's Stolen Pride/Jerry Day

By Anne Harper
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Arlie Hochschild's Stolen Pride
State of the Bay explores the impact of ICE on Bay Area immigrant communities, examines why Trump's supporters remain fiercely loyal with sociologist Arlie Hochschild, and celebrates SF's annual tribute to Jerry Garcia

State of the Bay digs into the impact increased ICE activity is having on Bay Area immigrant communities with Omar Carrera, CEO of Canal Alliance.
Then, UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Hochschild shares what she's learned from talking across America's political divide and what the findings in her new book, Stolen Pride, can teach us about navigating polarization here at home.
And we head to San Francisco's Excelsior District to celebrate Jerry Garcia's legacy with Tom Murphy, founder of Jerry Day.

HOSTS: Grace Won and Anne Harper
PRODUCER: Anne Harper

Anne Harper
