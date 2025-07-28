© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What’s the path to a clean energy future?

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 28, 2025 at 7:35 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, Dr. Mark Jacobson, one of the world’s leading energy experts, discusses how transitioning to renewable energy improves energy security, lowers costs, and creates jobs.

Dr. Jacobson says the world needs to quickly transition to clean energy solutions including wind, water, and solar to save our climate and clean up our air.

Guest:

Mark Jacobson, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Stanford University, and co-founder of The Solutions Project

Resources:

NewsWeek: California Hits 'Historic' Energy Milestone

The Guardian: World on brink of climate breakthrough as fossil fuels ‘run out of road’, UN chief says

One Earth: 7 reasons why conventional nuclear energy is not the answer to solve climate change

Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
