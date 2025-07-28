KALW Almanac - Monday July 28, 2025

Today is Monday, the 28th of July of 2025,

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until autumn begins

Sunrise will be at 6:10:31 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:19 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F

The first high tide was at 1:11 am at 5.62 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:54 am at 0.07 feet

The next high tide at 2:43 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:27 pm at 2.18 feet

The Moon is 15.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days Friday the 1st of August of 2025 at 5:41 am

Today is.....

Buffalo Soldiers Day

National Hamburger Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Soccer Day

National Waterpark Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also....

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval (Canada)

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day (San Marino)

Ólavsøka Eve (Faroe Islands)

World Hepatitis Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (died 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (died 1943)

1879 – Lucy Burns, American activist, co-founded the National Woman's Party (died 1966)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (died 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (died 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (died 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (died 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (died 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (died 1998)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (died 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru (died 2024)

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (died 1981)

1946 – Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 2023)

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (died 2013)

1956 – John Feinstein, American sportswriter and commentator (died 2025)

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

...and on this day in history....

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first female skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race