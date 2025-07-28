How Texas lawmakers repeatedly failed to take action on flooding

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a ProPublica/Texas Tribune investigation revealing how Texas lawmakers ignored critical recommendations meant to help rural communities like Kerr County prepare for future flooding.

An analysis of legislative proposals, along with interviews with lawmakers and flood experts, found that the legislature has repeatedly failed to enact key measures that would help communities prepare for frequent flooding.

Guest:

Lexi Churchill, reporter for the ProPublica / Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative

Resources:

ProPublica: Texas Lawmakers Largely Ignored Recommendations Aimed at Helping Rural Areas Like Kerr County Prepare for Flooding

