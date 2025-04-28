© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Oakland Mayor-Elect Barbara Lee’s Plan for First 100 Days / Trump’s Attack on CA Climate Protections / Author Bonnie Tsui’s 'On Muscle'

Published April 28, 2025 at 3:30 AM PDT
A Chevrolet Volt connected to a charging cord
Flickr Creative Commons
An electric vehicle being charged

Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is Oakland's new mayor-elect. We’ll break down the plan for her first 100 days with Shomik Mukherjee of East Bay Times.

Plus, the Trump administration is once again targeting California’s climate policies with a sweeping executive order that could derail the state’s environmental goals. We’ll discuss the legal and political battles ahead with Blanca Begert, California climate and energy reporter at POLITICO; Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection; and Michael Wall, chief litigation officer at Natural Resources Defense Council. 

And later, we’ll take a deep dive into the muscles that move us. Author Bonnie Tsui shares insights from her book "On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why It Matters."

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won
Producers: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney

State of the Bay ClimateElections