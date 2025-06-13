KALW Almanac - Friday June 13, 2025

Today is Friday, the 13th of June of 2025,

June 13 is the 164th day of the year

201 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be a week from today, Friday June 20, 2025 at 7:41 PM

Sunrise at 5:47:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:20 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:16 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F

The first low tide will be at 7:04 am at -0.94 feet

The first high tide will be at 2:29 pm at 4.58 feet

The next high tide at 6:42 pm at 3.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:24 am at 5.93 feet

The Moon is currently 95.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Wenesday the 18th of June of 2025 at 12:19 pm

Today is....

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

No Interruptions Day

Today is also....

Inventors' Day in Hungary

Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

International Albinism Awareness Day

if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday TO You! You share your special day with....

823 – Charles the Bald, Holy Roman Emperor (died 877)

839 – Charles the Fat, Holy Roman Emperor (died 888)

1865 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1939)

1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (died 1967)

1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (died 1957)

1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (died 1978)

1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (died 2005)

1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (died 1982)

1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2003)

1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic

1932 – Bob McGrath, American singer and actor (died 2022)

1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (died 2020)

1943 – Malcolm McDowell, English actor and producer

1944 – Ban Ki-moon, South Korean politician and diplomat, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations

1951 – Richard Thomas, American actor, director, and producer

1962 – Ally Sheedy, American actress and author

1963 – Sarah Connolly, English soprano and actress

1963 – Audrey Niffenegger, American author and academic

1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler

1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

....and on this day in history.....

1850 – The American League of Colored Laborers, the first African American labor union in the United States, is established in New York City.

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death.

1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.

2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.