Great Highway Dramas / New Street Drug "Soap" / Photo Exhibit of Rock Legends

Monday: @SFStandard reporter David Sjostedt (@davidfortheppl) returns to State of the Bay to fill us in on yet another new drug on the San Francisco scene, "Soap."

And as part of our 2024 election coverage, we’ll hear from both sides in the fight over the closure of San Francisco’s Great Highway, or Prop K. Should San Francisco create a new park or should it keep this ocean front thoroughfare?

Guests:

Lucas Lux, Board President of Friends of Great Highway Park

Josephine Zhao, President of the Chinese American Democratic Club @josephinez @openthegreathwy

AND …we will hear from music writer Michael Goldberg about his new book Jukebox: 1967 to 2023 (twenty twenth-three), featuring photos of rock musicians from the late 60s psychedelic era to the present. Now showing at the Haight Street Art Center.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Anne Harper