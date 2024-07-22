Bay Area Olympic Athletes / Local Politicians React to Threats of Violence / SF Marathon
We'll meet the Bay Area athletes competing in the Paris Olympics, discuss how legislators are responding to an increase in violent threats and preview the San Francisco Marathon.
We learn about local athletes headed to the Paris Olympics from Ann Killion, sports journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle.
We also delve into the increase in political polarization and violence and discuss what might be done to address it with California Assemblymember Mia Bonta, California Senator Scott Wiener, and San Francisco State University political science associate professor Jason McDaniel.
Finally, we hear what makes the San Francisco Marathon special.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Chris Nooney
Additional Resources:
Brennan Center for Justice: Intimidation of State and Local Officeholders
CalMatters: California politicians face rampant threats. Some want to use campaign cash for protection