A Mayoral Candidate Double Header with Board President Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed

Coming up on the next State of the Bay - a special San Francisco mayoral candidate double header! Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed will take our questions - and yours - in a one-on-one format. We will ask them about housing, downtown revitalization, public safety, homelessness and more.

What are the issues important to YOU in this mayoral race? How will these city leaders defend their records and what changes might we see?

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Chris Nooney

