© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

A Mayoral Candidate Double Header with Board President Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed

By Chris Nooney
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin
Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin

We're hosting a mayoral candidate double header with back-to-back interviews of Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed.

Coming up on the next State of the Bay - a special San Francisco mayoral candidate double header! Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed will take our questions - and yours - in a one-on-one format. We will ask them about housing, downtown revitalization, public safety, homelessness and more.

What are the issues important to YOU in this mayoral race? How will these city leaders defend their records and what changes might we see?

Host: Grace Won
Producer: Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay Politics & Government
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney