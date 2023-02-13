Oakland's Black Joy Parade / Hochschild on Freedom's Fragility / Church of St. John Coltrane

First: We'll learn about Oakland's 6th annual Black Joy Parade from founder Elisha Greenwell.

Second: Journalist and UC Berkeley Professor Adam Hochschild talks about his book American Midnight, which charts extremism in America during and after World War I.

This segment originally aired January 9, 2023

Third: We explore San Francisco's Church of St. John Coltrane and its history with Archbishop Franzo King.

This segment originally aired January 9, 2023

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind

Producers: Grace Won, Katie Colley, Sam Klein-Markman, Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney