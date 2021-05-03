Combating Anti-Asian American Racism With AAPI History, Next Steps In The Newsom Recall Effort, And Author Michaeleen Doucleff

This week on State of the Bay, hosts Joseph Pace and Grace Won talk with journalist Jeremy B. White from Politico’s California Playbook about the next steps in the Newsom recall effort.

Then we dive into the importance of teaching Asian American Pacific Islander history in our K-12 classrooms with Dr. Karen Korematsu of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute and Dr. Sarah-SoonLing Blackburn, an educator and professional learning facilitator.

Host Ethan Elkind later interviews NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff about her new book "Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans."

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joseph Pace, Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper

Resources:

Newsom Recall

Politico, Carla Marinucci: California braces for another 'clown car' of recall candidates

LA Times, Swetha Kannan and Sandhya Kambhampati: Who wants to recall Gov. Newsom? Signatures point to Trump’s California

Asian American Pacific Islander Educational Resources

Fred T. Korematsu Institute Education

Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center

Zinn Education Project Asian Americans

PBS Learning Media Asian Americans

Facing History & Ourselves

Learning for Justice

The Asian American Education Project

Books

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement, Paula Yoo

Fred Korematsu Speaks Up, Laura Atkins , Stan Yogi , Yutaka Houlette

