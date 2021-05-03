Combating Anti-Asian American Racism With AAPI History, Next Steps In The Newsom Recall Effort, And Author Michaeleen Doucleff
This week on State of the Bay, hosts Joseph Pace and Grace Won talk with journalist Jeremy B. White from Politico’s California Playbook about the next steps in the Newsom recall effort.
Then we dive into the importance of teaching Asian American Pacific Islander history in our K-12 classrooms with Dr. Karen Korematsu of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute and Dr. Sarah-SoonLing Blackburn, an educator and professional learning facilitator.
Host Ethan Elkind later interviews NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff about her new book "Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans."
Hosts: Joseph Pace, Grace Won
Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper
Resources:
Newsom Recall
Politico, Carla Marinucci: California braces for another 'clown car' of recall candidates
LA Times, Swetha Kannan and Sandhya Kambhampati: Who wants to recall Gov. Newsom? Signatures point to Trump’s California
Asian American Pacific Islander Educational Resources
Fred T. Korematsu Institute Education
Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center
Zinn Education Project Asian Americans
PBS Learning Media Asian Americans
Facing History & Ourselves
Learning for Justice
The Asian American Education Project
Books
From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement, Paula Yoo
Fred Korematsu Speaks Up, Laura Atkins , Stan Yogi , Yutaka Houlette