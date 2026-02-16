2016: James Vincent McMorrow, Solange + Andrew Bird

It’s been a decade since 2016 and reminiscing about that year seems to be trending lately. As such, this episode Song Exploder Remix is dedicated to the artists who released music in that year:



Andrew Bird shares how he came up with the first couple of lines of his song, “Roma Fade.”

Solange Knowles talks about the song, “Cranes In The Sky,” from her critically acclaimed album A Seat At The Table .

. James Vincent McMorrow shares the Bay Area influence on his track, “Get Low.”