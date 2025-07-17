Sights + Sounds Picks: Kurt Schwartzmann

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with San Francisco visual artist Kurt Schwartzmann. He draws bright and colorful portraits of MUNI drivers, buses and the streets of San Francisco. A line of his cards are available at the San Francisco Market Street Railway Museum gift shop.

Boat Tram

MUNI F line

Currently running until October 13

This vehicle is part of the MUNI’s annual Summer Vintage Streetcar Service, which is a time when the public can ride historic streetcars. The Boat Tram has no rooftop and looks like a boat. These types of trolleys were made during the 1930s in England, where they were used for coastal tours. It runs between the Ferry Building and Fisherman’s Wharf. It’s free.

San Francisco Railway Museum

The museum celebrates San Francisco’s rail transit history. It’s known as the “Museum in motion” because visitors can ride a historic trolley. Inside the museum, they have historical artifacts and photos on display. There’s an audio tour that explains how these rail transits were brought to life. While here, you can also find art in the gift shop drawn by Kurt.

Whiz Burgers

San Francisco’s Mission District

The restaurant has been around since 1955. It's an old-school drive-in. While Whiz Burgers is known for their burgers, they also serve corn dogs along with vegan and vegetarian options.

Check out Kurt’s work at the San Francisco Market Street Railway Museum gift shop.