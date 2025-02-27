© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

The 2025 Dionysus Awards

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:48 AM PST

Celebrating the most thought-provoking movies of the last twelve months.

What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways? Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies of 2024, including:

  • Best Movie About Religious People That Makes Things Creepy
  • Deepest Exploration of Women's Friendship
  • Best Film in Which Character Change Is Not All It's Cracked Up To Be

Sunday, March 2 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyArts & Entertainment
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch