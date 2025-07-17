Local photojournalist faces challenges "capturing the moment"

This conversation aired in the July 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

For more than a decade, photographer Pablo Unzueta has used his camera to capture the rich cultural and political tapestry of ordinary people for San Francisco’s El Tecolote Newspaper.

Recently, that's placed him on the frontlines as protestors attempt to block ICE from arresting immigrants showing up at their court hearings. Like what took place just a block away from KALW’s downtown studios on July 8th.

Here’s a clip of what that sounded like. And a warning, to listeners, this can be distressing for some people.

Unzueta's photography has captured moments like this in stark, almost painful detail. He is trying to provide intimate portraits of his subjects on both sides of the immigration divide.

