© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Local photojournalist faces challenges "capturing the moment"

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
People gather at a rally against Immigration Custom Enforcement arrests outside of the Immigration Court building in San Francisco, Calif., on May 28, 2025.
Pablo Unzueta
/
With permission from Pablo Unzueta/El Tecolote/CatchLight Local
People gather at a rally against Immigration Custom Enforcement arrests outside of the Immigration Court building in San Francisco, Calif., on May 28, 2025.

This conversation aired in the July 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

For more than a decade, photographer Pablo Unzueta has used his camera to capture the rich cultural and political tapestry of ordinary people for San Francisco’s El Tecolote Newspaper.

Recently, that's placed him on the frontlines as protestors attempt to block ICE from arresting immigrants showing up at their court hearings. Like what took place just a block away from KALW’s downtown studios on July 8th.

Here’s a clip of what that sounded like. And a warning, to listeners, this can be distressing for some people.

Unzueta's photography has captured moments like this in stark, almost painful detail. He is trying to provide intimate portraits of his subjects on both sides of the immigration divide.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid