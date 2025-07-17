How will the CPB cuts affect KALW & public media across the country?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how $1.1 billion in cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will affect public radio stations across the country.

All but two Senate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted for the bill, which defunds public media and claws back $8 billion in foreign assistance programs. The House is expected to quickly pass the bill and Trump will sign it by tomorrow.

US taxpayers send $1.60 every year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, far less than other wealthy countries.

Guests:

James Kass, executive director of KALW Public Media

Craig Aaron, president and co-CEO of Free Press

Loris Taylor, president and CEO of Native Public Media

Peggy Berryhill, longtime journalist and general manager of KGUA in Gualala, CA