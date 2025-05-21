Fred Pitts plays Shakespeare's friend in 'The Book of Will' // SNJV hosts 'Booked & Beautiful' // The Bay Area Book Festival

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,”where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a play about William Shakespeare’s friends, then a new talk show about LGBTQ+ issues at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and there’s a new executive director and new vibe at this year’s Bay Area Book Festival.

This episode is all about the books baby!

Cynthia Smalley Actor Fred Pitts

A good friend may pick you up when you get a flat tire. Or, bring you some soup when you're sick. In the case of William Shakespeare, his friends made sure his work was preserved after his death in 1616. This is what the play, "The Book of Will" is all about. Actor Fred Pitts portrays one of Shakespeare's friends. Fred covers art for KALW's "State of the Bay," and is one of the show's fill-in host.

The Ross Valley Players produced "The Book of Will." You can see it now until June 8 at The Barn Theater in Marin.

Vita Hewitt Performing artist SNJV

I love libraries are because they are places where you can expand your worldview and be with community. You can find these elements with "Booked & Beautiful." It's a new talk show at the San Francisco Main Public Library. "Booked & Beautiful" features on-stage conversations with influencers within the local LGBTQ+ community. There are live performances and audience participation too. Artist SNJV is the host.

SNJV is known for combining dance, drag, culture and drama to his performances. He's also the co-founder of Parivar, a collective that celebrates queer and trans South Asian identities. The next "Booked & Beautiful" event is on May 27. Go to the library's YouTube channel to look at past episodes.

Photo Provided by J.K. Fowler Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J. K. Fowler