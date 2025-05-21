© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Fred Pitts plays Shakespeare's friend in 'The Book of Will' // SNJV hosts 'Booked & Beautiful' // The Bay Area Book Festival

By Jeneé Darden
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:01 PM PDT
(L-R) Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J. K. Fowler, actor Fred Pitts, performing artist SNJV
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J.K. Fowler, actor Fred Pitts, performing artist SNJV

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,”where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a play about William Shakespeare’s friends, then a new talk show about LGBTQ+ issues at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and there’s a new executive director and new vibe at this year’s Bay Area Book Festival.

This episode is all about the books baby!

Actor Fred Pitts
Cynthia Smalley
Actor Fred Pitts

Fred Pitts
A good friend may pick you up when you get a flat tire. Or, bring you some soup when you're sick. In the case of William Shakespeare, his friends made sure his work was preserved after his death in 1616. This is what the play, "The Book of Will" is all about. Actor Fred Pitts portrays one of Shakespeare's friends. Fred covers art for KALW's "State of the Bay," and is one of the show's fill-in host.

The Ross Valley Players produced "The Book of Will." You can see it now until June 8 at The Barn Theater in Marin.

Performing artist Sanjeev
Vita Hewitt
Performing artist SNJV

SNJV
I love libraries are because they are places where you can expand your worldview and be with community. You can find these elements with "Booked & Beautiful." It's a new talk show at the San Francisco Main Public Library. "Booked & Beautiful" features on-stage conversations with influencers within the local LGBTQ+ community. There are live performances and audience participation too. Artist SNJV is the host.

SNJV is known for combining dance, drag, culture and drama to his performances. He's also the co-founder of Parivar, a collective that celebrates queer and trans South Asian identities. The next "Booked & Beautiful" event is on May 27. Go to the library's YouTube channel to look at past episodes.

Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J.K. Fowler
Photo Provided by J.K. Fowler
Bay Area Book Festival Executive Director J. K. Fowler

J.K. Fowler
Calling all fellow book lovers and nerds! Don't miss the Bay Area Book Festival this year. Enjoy readings, writing, prose, author talks and sunshine in Downtown Berkeley on May 31 and June 1. J.K. Fowler is the new executive director leading the festival. He is the former publisher of Oakland's Nomadic Press. In this interview he talks about the importance of the book festival during the current political climate and using books to create a brighter future.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden