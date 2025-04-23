'The Tallest Dwarf' documentarian Julie Wyman // Jazz and poetry event to celebrate Paul Robeson's birthday // 'The Masquerade' director Joslyn Rose Lyons

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we hear from a filmmaker who made a documentary about living with dwarfism. Then, musicians and poets plan to celebrate the late Paul Robeson in Oakland, and a film questions if technology and money should outweigh the arts and people.

Luz Gallardo Filmmaker Julie Wyman

When you first meet Bay Area filmmaker Julie Wyman, you might not consider her as someone living with dwarfism because she's five feet tall. Or maybe you would because the proportions on her body are not considered "average." There's no one type of dwarfism. Actually, there are more than 400 forms of dwarfism. That's according to the organization, Little People of America. As a child, Julie was teased about her body but she later found support and community when attending a Little People of America conference. She tells her story in the documentary "The Tallest Dwarf." It's streaming during the San Francisco International Film Festival. Watch it this weekend on April 26 at the Premier Theater in San Francisco, and on April 27 at BAMPFA in Berkeley.

Peter Odabashian Poet Raymond Nat Turner

Paul Robeson was an actor, college football player, scholar, law school graduate and activist. His beautiful baritone voice touched many, such as when he sang "Ol' Man River" in the film "Showboat." Robeson's life was complex. He was blacklisted in the entertainment world due to his activism. This month marks his 127th birthday. The poetry and jazz ensemble UpSurge! NYC is putting on a celebration for Robeson this Saturday in Oakland at the Plymouth Church of Jazz and Justice. Poet Raymond Nat Turner is UpSurge's Artistic Director. He talks about the event and Paul Robeson's legacy.

Reel85 Productions Director Joslyn Rose Lyons