© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Devin A. Cunningham

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 3, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
Actor Devin A. Cunningham
Jessica Palopoli
Actor Devin A. Cunningham

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Devin A. Cunningham. He stars in the dramedy “Fat Ham.” It’s a reinvention of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Devin plays a young, gay Black man named Juicy. His abusive father’s ghost demands Juicy kills his uncle to avenge his murder. You can see it now at the San Francisco Playhouse until April 19th.

“Crumbs From the Table of Joy”
Aurora Theatre Company
April 26 - May 25
The story takes place during a shift of American politics in the 1950s. In it, Ernestine and her family relocated from Pesacola to Brooklyn after the death of her mother. They move in search of spiritual enlightenment. The play explores themes such as grief, hope, and faith. If you can’t make it in person, you can stream it from May 20 to the 25th.

“Wild With Happy”
New Conservatory Theatre Center
Currently running until April 6
This witty story is about a son named Gil who is grieving over the loss of his mother. When people like Gil’s aunt become too much to handle, he grabs his mother’s urn and goes on a roadtrip. Actor Colman Domingo wrote this play.

“Isaac Julien: I Dream a World”
deYoung Museum
April 12 - July 13
Filmmaker Isaac Julien is known for creating immersive, visual narratives using photography, sculptures, and many other forms of media. His work explores power and politics through the intersections of race, class, gender, and sexuality. He touches on issues such as global migration and the collection of African art by Western museums.

Watch Devin A. Cunningham perform in “Fat Ham” at the San Francisco Playhouse. It’s currently running until April 19.

Sights + Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel