Sights + Sounds Picks: Devin A. Cunningham

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Devin A. Cunningham. He stars in the dramedy “Fat Ham.” It’s a reinvention of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Devin plays a young, gay Black man named Juicy. His abusive father’s ghost demands Juicy kills his uncle to avenge his murder. You can see it now at the San Francisco Playhouse until April 19th.

“Crumbs From the Table of Joy”

Aurora Theatre Company

April 26 - May 25

The story takes place during a shift of American politics in the 1950s. In it, Ernestine and her family relocated from Pesacola to Brooklyn after the death of her mother. They move in search of spiritual enlightenment. The play explores themes such as grief, hope, and faith. If you can’t make it in person, you can stream it from May 20 to the 25th.

“Wild With Happy”

New Conservatory Theatre Center

Currently running until April 6

This witty story is about a son named Gil who is grieving over the loss of his mother. When people like Gil’s aunt become too much to handle, he grabs his mother’s urn and goes on a roadtrip. Actor Colman Domingo wrote this play.

“Isaac Julien: I Dream a World”

deYoung Museum

April 12 - July 13

Filmmaker Isaac Julien is known for creating immersive, visual narratives using photography, sculptures, and many other forms of media. His work explores power and politics through the intersections of race, class, gender, and sexuality. He touches on issues such as global migration and the collection of African art by Western museums.

