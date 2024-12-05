Sights and Sounds: Josiah Luis Alderete

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with the host of KALW’s “Bay Poets”: Josiah Luis Alderete. He’s a poet and co-owns the bookstore Medicine for Nightmares in San Francisco’s Mission District. They carry books in many genres and host fun events too. The bookstore is trying to recover after being flooded during the recent storms, but they’re still open for business.

“Até Mais (Latinx Futurisms)”

“Até Mais” is Portuguese goodbye to a friend meaning “until I see you again.” The Bay Area’s own Alan Chazaro, along with Malcolm Friend and Kim Sousa, edited the book. In this anthology, Latinx poets from across the diaspora, consider what society can or can not be through the power of imagination

“SFV or Die Foo” by Soledad con Carne

Soledad describes themselves as a “casually queer, intergalactic Oakland/Ohlone-based chicanx punk poet.” They’re originally from the San Fernando Valley. “SFV or Die Foo” is their latest chap book. Soledad has been on “ Bay Poets .”

“Huizache” magazine

This is a literary magazine that covers Latinx poetry and art. Huizache is a resilient plant native to Mexico. Great writers like Sandra Cisneros and Juan Felipe Herrera have been featured in Huizache. Their latest issue includes a memoir piece from Cheries Moraga. Huizache is published out of UC Davis.

Listen to Josiah’s work on KALW’s “Bay Poets.” Also, visit his store Medicine for Nightmares in San Francisco.