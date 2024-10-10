Sights and Sounds: Steve Wasserman

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author and Heyday publisher Steve Wasserman. Heyday is an independent, non profit publisher that focuses on California history and culture. They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary. Also, Steve’s new collection of essays is “Tell Me Something, Tell Me Anything, Even If It’s a Lie.”

Clio’s

Oakland

This isn’t just any bookstore. Clio’s also has a bar. They encourage people to socialize, so they ask guests not to use their laptops or pull out their phones. There’s also a lot of events going on such as chess nights, author readings, and book club meetings.

“Cuban Cinema Without Borders”

BAMPFA

October 23 to November 16

This film series explores the lives of Cubans living in and out of the country. It has a mix of fictional stories and documentaries. They present themes of defying totalitarianism, emigration, and finding community.

China Village

Albany

This Chinese restaurant is known for bringing the heat! Many of their dishes are cooked in chili oil, seasoned with hot spices, and made with peppers. Some of their most popular dishes are the spicy pork shoulder, the 1000 chili pepper fish fillet soup, and pork ribs with hot sauce.

Steve’s book “Tell Me Something, Tell Me Anything, Even If It’s a Lie” is available now.