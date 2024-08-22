Sights and Sounds: Tricia Turner

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer Tricia Turner. Her latest book is called “Black Rodeo.” It’s a collection of photos that celebrates and captures Black American cowboys and rodeo culture.

Khruangbin

They are a psychedelic funk band from Houston. Their name is Thai for “airplane.” Their latest album is “ A La Sala ,” which is Spanish for “to the living room.” Watch their NPR Tiny Desk performance on YouTube.

“Leilah Babirye: We Have a History”

de Young Museum

Currently running until June 2025

Leilah is a Ugandan sculptor. Her work is known for highlighting her sexuality and cultural identity. She makes gender ambiguous sculptures from wood, clay, and things she finds on the street. This is her first solo show in a U.S. museum.

“El Tacostao”

Oakland

It’s a family-owned taqueria that’s set up in a garage. One of their most popular dishes is “cabeza” or “cow head.” They steam the meat to make it soft and juicy. People can eat it in tacos or drink the broth as soup.

Tricia’s book “Black Rodeo” is available now.