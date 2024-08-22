Sights and Sounds: Tricia Turner

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer Tricia Turner. Her latest book is called “Black Rodeo.” It’s a collection of photos that celebrates and captures Black American cowboys and rodeo culture.

Khruangbin
They are a psychedelic funk band from Houston. Their name is Thai for “airplane.” Their latest album is “A La Sala,” which is Spanish for “to the living room.” Watch their NPR Tiny Desk performance on YouTube.

“Leilah Babirye: We Have a History”
de Young Museum
Currently running until June 2025
Leilah is a Ugandan sculptor. Her work is known for highlighting her sexuality and cultural identity. She makes gender ambiguous sculptures from wood, clay, and things she finds on the street. This is her first solo show in a U.S. museum.

“El Tacostao”
Oakland
It’s a family-owned taqueria that’s set up in a garage. One of their most popular dishes is “cabeza” or “cow head.” They steam the meat to make it soft and juicy. People can eat it in tacos or drink the broth as soup.

Tricia’s book “Black Rodeo” is available now.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
