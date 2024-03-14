Sights and Sounds: Derek Kirk Kim

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim. He’s the creator of the Image Comics series “The Last Mermaid.” It’s a post-apocalyptic story about a mermaid who lives on an Earth with little water. She travels in an aquatic robot suit. The first issue is out now.

Comix Experience

San Francisco

This comic book store also has a graphic novel club. You can attend interviews with graphic novel artists in-person or watch online. Also, the store is celebrating their 35th anniversary at the end of the month. Party with them on Saturday March 30.

Walt Disney Museum

Presidio

The museum celebrates Walt Disney’s life and work. One of their current exhibits is called “Disney Cats & Dogs” It explores the evolution of art and storytelling on these animals in Disney animation. You’ll see beloved characters like Pluto, the Aristocats, Pongo from “101 Dalmatians,” and so many more. The exhibit ends on June 2nd.

Tilden Steam Train

Tilden Regional Park

Berkeley

The train takes passengers on a 12-minute scenic ride through the park. Ride around and see giant Redwood trees in the area. Also, nearby, there’s a museum with train engines on display.

Derek’s first issue of his comic series “The Last Mermaid” is available now.