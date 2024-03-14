© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Derek Kirk Kim

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim
Derek Kirk Kim
Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim. He’s the creator of the Image Comics series “The Last Mermaid.” It’s a post-apocalyptic story about a mermaid who lives on an Earth with little water. She travels in an aquatic robot suit. The first issue is out now.

Comix Experience
San Francisco
This comic book store also has a graphic novel club. You can attend interviews with graphic novel artists in-person or watch online. Also, the store is celebrating their 35th anniversary at the end of the month. Party with them on Saturday March 30.

Walt Disney Museum
Presidio
The museum celebrates Walt Disney’s life and work. One of their current exhibits is called “Disney Cats & Dogs” It explores the evolution of art and storytelling on these animals in Disney animation. You’ll see beloved characters like Pluto, the Aristocats, Pongo from “101 Dalmatians,” and so many more. The exhibit ends on June 2nd.

Tilden Steam Train
Tilden Regional Park
Berkeley
The train takes passengers on a 12-minute scenic ride through the park. Ride around and see giant Redwood trees in the area. Also, nearby, there’s a museum with train engines on display.

Derek’s first issue of his comic series “The Last Mermaid” is available now.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
