Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Deborah Cullinan

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:44 AM PST
Stanford University’s vice president for the arts Deborah Cullinan
Harrison Truong
Stanford University’s vice president for the arts Deborah Cullinan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Stanford University’s vice president for the arts Deborah Cullinan. Deborah is launching Stanford’s Arts Prescribing Program. That’s where providers prescribe art-based, social activities to help improve students’ wellness.

“Into the Brightness”
Oakland Museum
Currently running until January 21
It features works by artists with developmental disabilities. The collection includes paintings, sculptures, textile designs, and many more pieces of art. Jenee spoke with NIAD’s studio director and one of their artists about the exhibit. Jenee’s cousin, Jeannie, also has her art up for display. If you see a bumble bee, her cousin made that.

“Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad”
Magic Theatre
February 28 - March 17
The story centers on a young, queer AfroLatina named Sloosh. She’s from Bayview-Hunters Point. It’s about the displacement of San Francisco’s Black residents. It’s written by Ashley Smiley.

“Pacita Abad”
SF MOMA
Currently happening until January 28
Pacita was a Filipina artist known for infusing her radical progressive beliefs in her work. The retrospective includes more than 40 of Pacita’s art pieces. Jenee was shocked to read that critics dismissed her work as childish.

Visit Stanford’s Arts Prescribing Program’s website to learn more information.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
