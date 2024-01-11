Sights and Sounds: Deborah Cullinan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Stanford University’s vice president for the arts Deborah Cullinan. Deborah is launching Stanford’s Arts Prescribing Program. That’s where providers prescribe art-based, social activities to help improve students’ wellness.

“Into the Brightness”

Oakland Museum

Currently running until January 21

It features works by artists with developmental disabilities. The collection includes paintings, sculptures, textile designs, and many more pieces of art. Jenee spoke with NIAD’s studio director and one of their artists about the exhibit. Jenee’s cousin, Jeannie, also has her art up for display. If you see a bumble bee, her cousin made that.

“Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad”

Magic Theatre

February 28 - March 17

The story centers on a young, queer AfroLatina named Sloosh. She’s from Bayview-Hunters Point. It’s about the displacement of San Francisco’s Black residents. It’s written by Ashley Smiley.

“Pacita Abad”

SF MOMA

Currently happening until January 28

Pacita was a Filipina artist known for infusing her radical progressive beliefs in her work. The retrospective includes more than 40 of Pacita’s art pieces. Jenee was shocked to read that critics dismissed her work as childish.

Visit Stanford’s Arts Prescribing Program’s website to learn more information.