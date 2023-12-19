© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland Museum exhibit celebrates artists with developmental disabilities

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Dorian Reid with her protest cats at the OMCA “Into the Brightness” exhibit.
Kamiko Fujii
Dorian Reid with her protest cats at the OMCA “Into the Brightness” exhibit.

Into the Brightness” is a collaboration with three arts organizations in the Bay Area that work with adults living with developmental disabilities. One of them is the NIAD Art Center in Richmond. Liam Golden is NIAD’s studio director. Dorian Reid is an artist at NIAD. Her sculptures are in the Oakland Museum.

The exhibit runs until January 21, 2024.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel. 

This interview aired in the December 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Tags
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden