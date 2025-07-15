Strikes continue across the country as trash builds in Bay Area

Republic Services sanitation workers are picketing in at least seventy cities across the country. More than three million Californians are affected by a pause in trash pick up.

The union is in active negotiations in the Stockton area. But in at least two dozen Northern California cities, workers are honoring the picket line and have stopped work. After more than a week, trash back ups continue in Daly City, Richmond, San Jose and more.

Jose Zepeda is part of the contract talks in Stockton. He said that negotiations have been slow.

"We're brothers and sisters, and we're gonna stand by 'em until, we get something that we want," he said.

Republic Services said in a statement to KALW that negotiations were left unresolved Tuesday, with no new date to continue talks. They urge Northern California customers to leave their bins out as the company has started to deploy workers from other areas.

There are four other open negotiations in Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Georgia.

